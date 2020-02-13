Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society holds fundraising Ceilidh

The sixth annual fundraising Ceilidh, known as Spring Swing Fling, will be held on March 7 to support the Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS).
The musical theatre company puts on a variety of pantomine productions throughout the year, most recently a 1970s version of Cinderella.
The Ceilidh – a traditional Scottish or Irish social gathering – will be held at the Rose Room at Valleyview in Surrey.
The evening will feature a live band comprised of Adrian Duncan, Tim Tucker, Hennie Wilhelm, Steve Lay, Mike Balser and several surprise guests.
There will also be a silent auction for a variety of items including special vacation stays and specialty items.
A swing dance competition might also be on the roster, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes if you do plan on attending.
READ MORE: Cinderella, seventies style
Funds raised will help FVGSS put on further shows in the future; their next production will be announced in early spring.
Founded in 1983, actors and theatre lovers from all over the Fraser Valley – including Langley – come together to participate and take-in the productions.
More information and tickets at www.fvgss.org.
The Rose Room is located at 14464 72nd Ave and the Ceilidh gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
Early bird tickets are $18 before March 1 and $25 after.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________