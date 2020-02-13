Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society holds fundraising Ceilidh

Irish-inspired gathering will feature music, dancing, and silent auction on March 7

The sixth annual fundraising Ceilidh, known as Spring Swing Fling, will be held on March 7 to support the Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS).

The musical theatre company puts on a variety of pantomine productions throughout the year, most recently a 1970s version of Cinderella.

The Ceilidh – a traditional Scottish or Irish social gathering – will be held at the Rose Room at Valleyview in Surrey.

The evening will feature a live band comprised of Adrian Duncan, Tim Tucker, Hennie Wilhelm, Steve Lay, Mike Balser and several surprise guests.

There will also be a silent auction for a variety of items including special vacation stays and specialty items.

A swing dance competition might also be on the roster, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes if you do plan on attending.

READ MORE: Cinderella, seventies style

Funds raised will help FVGSS put on further shows in the future; their next production will be announced in early spring.

Founded in 1983, actors and theatre lovers from all over the Fraser Valley – including Langley – come together to participate and take-in the productions.

More information and tickets at www.fvgss.org.

The Rose Room is located at 14464 72nd Ave and the Ceilidh gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $18 before March 1 and $25 after.

Live theatre

