The Fraser Valley Symphony is currently seeking musicians to join the group for its upcoming season. Abbotsford News file photo

Fraser Valley Symphony welcomes new musicians

Group prepares to begin its 36th season

The Fraser Valley Symphony (FVS) is currently seeking musicians to join the group for its 36th season.

Musicians are wanted for the following sections: oboe, bassoon, double bass, cello, viola, violin, percussion and harp.

Interested musicians must be able to commit to Monday evening rehearsals from September to early June, and should have a high level of proficiency on their instrument.

Other instrumentalists are welcome to contact the group in the event that they need additional or substitute musicians.

FVS is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley.

The symphony performs alongside world-class instrumental and vocal soloists, providing a forum for auditioned musicians to present a variety of orchestral music.

Call Dorla Eason at 604-534-7573 for more information.

