Free musical evening every Thursday night for two months

Joani Bye from Big City Soul will kick off the 2022 Summer Festival Series at Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre on July 7 at 7:00pm. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Acquiring a new cozy blanket or a lawn chair at this time of the year might be a good idea. Not only because summertime is back, but also the Township’s summer festivities are returning, and either would be considered imperative accoutrements.

Scheduled to take place in Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre, the community event is free and open to the public. The event will feature family-friendly music performances every Thursday night in July and August.

Presented in partnership with the British Columbia Arts Council and Township, the lineup includes:

July 14, 7 p.m. – SINNOI (world/Korean)

July 21, 7 p.m. – John Gilliat (flamenco/classic pop/Latin jazz)

July 28, 7 p.m. – Blues Hoodoo (blues/jazz)

Aug. 4, 7 p.m. – Jackson Hollow (country/bluegrass)

Aug. 11, 7 p.m. – Paul Filek (pop)

Aug. 18, 7 p.m. – Ava Hamill, Ashley Pater, and Tess Anderson (pop)

Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. – Diane Lines’ “Jump!” (jazz)

The amphitheatre is next to the Langley Events Centre, at 7888 200th St. People are encouraged to bring that lawn chair or blanket.

