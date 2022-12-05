Free string quartet concert for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers

Tunes for Tots is a popular event at LCMS

Langley Community Music School’s upcoming string quartet is a special event for children and their caregivers. The annual Tunes for Tots is an annual concert. (Speical to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School is bringing to the community, an evening dedicated to children and their caregivers.

The school’s Tuesday, Dec. 6 Tunes for Tots concert will feature Rose Gellert String Quartet from 10: 30 to 11 a.m. An annual event, the concert encourages everyone to share, dance and move to the music in the school’s Rose Gellert Hall.

Carolyn Granholm, school’s principal said the concert is a “wonderful opportunity” for children upto five-years-old.

“We also invite caregivers to come together in a fun and nurturing musical environment,” she added.

“This concert can be a child’s first experience with live music, and it’s a joy to see the expressions of happiness and appreciation for the music.”

LCMS faculty will also be available for those wishing to learn more about the school’s music lessons and programs.

The upcoming show is the second in a series of free children’s concerts and events offered by the school throughout the year.

The doors will open at 10 a.m., and the concert will begin half an hour after.

“There will be plenty of stroller parking,” Granholm emphasised.

The Rose Gellert Concert Hall is located at 4899 207th Street.

Up next at LCMS is ‘Family Intro to Music Night’ on Tuesday, March 14, and ‘Community Day Open House’ on Saturday, May 6.

For more information, people can visit LangleyMusic.com.

LCMS is a non-profit organization and registered charity that is committed to providing musical education to students of all ages and levels, from early learning to pre-professional and adult programs. With the support of the community, LCMS has become one of the largest non-profit music schools in the province, earning both national and international acclaim for their comprehensive and innovative programs. Learn more about LCMS programs, scholarships and bursaries.

