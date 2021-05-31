This image released by Disney shows Emma Stone in a scene from “Cruella.” (Laurie Sparham/Disney via AP)

This image released by Disney shows Emma Stone in a scene from “Cruella.” (Laurie Sparham/Disney via AP)

Fueling box office rebound, ‘Quiet Place’ opens with $58.5M

U.S. Memorial Day weekend movie take about a third of the holiday weekend’s normal business

Moviegoing increasingly looks like it didn’t die during the pandemic. It just went into hibernation.

John Krasinski’s thriller sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” opened over the Memorial Day weekend to a pandemic-best $48.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Including the Monday holiday, the studio forecasts the film will gross $58.5 million in North America. It added another $22 million in ticket sales overseas.

The film’s performance cheered a movie industry that has been punished and transformed by the pandemic. Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was on the cusp of opening in March 2021 before theaters shut, was the first big film this year — and one of the only larger budget COVID-era releases beside Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” — to open exclusively in theaters.

Chris Aronson, distribution chief for Paramount, called the opening “an unqualified success.”

“It’s a huge sigh of a relief and a sense of optimism for sure,” Aronson said. “Movies, moviegoing, movie theaters aren’t dead. Yes, they’ve been threatened but they’re proving once again that they’re resilient and that people do want to have that communal experience.”

Many studios have trotted out hybrid release plans during the pandemic, debuting films simultaneously in the home. The Walt Disney Co. did that this weekend with its live-action PG-13 Cruella De Vil prequel, “Cruella,” making it available to Disney+ subscribers for $30. In theaters, it grossed $21.3 million, Disney said, and an estimated $26.4 million over the four-day weekend. “Cruella” also added $16.1 million in 29 international territories. Disney didn’t say how much the film made on the company’s streaming platform.

“A Quiet Place II” will also turn to streaming after 45 days in theaters when it becomes available on Paramount+. One clear result of the pandemic is that the theatrical window has shrunk, probably permanently. Three months was once the customary length of a movie’s run in theaters. The year’s previous best debut belonged to Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which opened with $32.2 million, or $48.5 million over its first five days, while simultaneously streaming on HBO Max.

The contrasting release strategies between “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella” offered a test case for Hollywood. How much does a day-and-date release cost a movie like “Cruella” in ticket sales? Is it worth it? Without knowing how much “Cruella” benefitted Disney+, a true comparison isn’t possible. But the strong returns for the theater-only “A Quiet Place Part II” are telling, says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. He called it a “pivotal weekend” for the movie industry that proved predictions of the movie theater’s demise “flat-out wrong.”

“That ‘Quiet Place Part II’ did so well makes a strong case that a theatrical-first release for a big movie is the way to go,” Dergarabedian said. “This is the best possible news for an industry that’s been dealing with probably the most profoundly challenging chapter in the history of the movie theater.”

The debut of “A Quiet Place Part II” was much watched throughout Hollywood as the kickoff to its delayed summer movie season. After largely sitting out the pandemic, or diverting to streaming platforms, a lineup of blockbusters are again queuing up. On tap are Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights,” Universals’ “F9” and Disney’s “Black Widow.”

Last week, Universal Pictures’ ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “F9,” opened with $162 million in ticket sales in eight international markets, and $135 million in China alone. In its second weekend, “F9,” which opens in North America on June 25, raced toward $230 million worldwide.

“A Quiet Place Part II” had already had its red-carpet premiere in March last year, and spent some of its marketing budget. But it opened remarkably in line with predictions of how many tickets it would sell before the onset of the pandemic. In the intervening months, Paramount sold off many of its films to streamers — “Coming 2 America,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — but Krasinski and the studio felt strongly that the hushed intensity of “A Quiet Place Part II” worked best on the big screen.

In an interview ahead of the film’s release, Krasinski said a theatrical release was “non-negotiable.” And Krasinski worked hard to stoke excitement, traveling the country in the week leading up to release to surprise moviegoers. Still, given the circumstances, he had little idea whether audiences would come out.

“As bizarre as the entire year has been is how bizarre whatever opening weekend is,” Krasinski said. “I don’t really know what it is anymore.”

In the end, “A Quiet Place Part II” performed a lot like how the first one did. That 2018 hit, which ultimately grossed $340 million globally on a $17 million budget, launched with $50.2 million in North American ticket sales. Sequels usually do better than the original but “Part II” had far more challenges due to pandemic.

Rich Gelfond, chief executive of IMAX, where “A Quiet Place Part II” earned $4.1 million domestically, called the film “the first domestic release this year to cross the threshold from ‘great opening weekend given the pandemic’ to ‘great opening weekend, period.’”

Memorial Day weekend, usually one of the busiest for theaters, still didn’t look like it normally does at the movies. Total box office exceeded $80 million but that’s about a third of the holiday weekend’s normal business. Last Memorial Day, when nearly all operating theaters were drive-ins, ticket sales amounted to $842,000, according to Comscore.

Many theaters, particularly in New York and Los Angeles, are still operating with social distancing measures. But guidelines are thawing. Last week, the nation’s top theater chains — AMC, Regal, Cinemark — said they would no longer require vaccinated moviegoers to wear face masks.

—Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

RELATED: B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies

hollywoodMovies and TV

Previous story
Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Just Posted

Langley’s Tara Helps, family and friends started a memorial for the 215 children buried at the Kamloops residential school as a way to encourage discussion and learning about Indigenous history. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley park site of memorial to 215 children buried at Kamloops residential school

Langley City and Township have lowered their flags in honour of the Indigenous children

Mathias Elser, a member of the TWU Spartans team in Langley, will once again play for U21 Canada team. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Spartans volleyball players heading to Bulgaria, Italy

TWU’s Elser and Schoenherr, no strangers to international play, prepare for U21 world championships

Proposed sign to delineate allowed drinking areas in Douglas Park (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City looks at allowing alcohol consumption outdoors

Pilot would restrict drinking to three areas

Langley Township council is pondering changing the use of the indicated plot from agricultural to industrial. The purple lands are existing industrial lands in the Gloucester Industrial Park, and the dark green areas are ravines and rivers, and the light green areas were set aside for a “golf course” that was never built and remain largely natural. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Isn’t the ALC supposed to protect Langley’s agricultural lands?

Local letter writer is watching the Township application to expand an industrial park

Each week, we are asking Langley’s elected officials to weigh in on an issue of concern to local residents. They are given a deadline and invited to respond with a maximum 250 words on the matter. This time, each member of Langley Township council was invited to respond to this question.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Township council weighs in on lack of industrial land

Q&A: Langley Township council members given chance to address the community on a key local issue

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

An African spur-thighed tortoise that was stolen from a property in Chilliwack. (Facebook/Jennifer McLaren)
VIDEO: B.C. vet clinic cares for stolen African tortoises

The three African spur-thighed tortoises were discovered by a lake in Mission

Most Read