Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Previous story
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Just Posted

Pam Stadnik (left) and Lizette Etsebeth of the Fairy Godmothers non-profit greeted contributors at their Saturday, Jan. 8, drive-through donation event in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
First outdoor donation drive by Langley’s Fairy Godmother Foundation a ‘huge success’

A sample of a Langley Camera Club member’s work. (Michelle Lark/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Camera Club is expanding, thanks to virtual meetings

Black Fish player Jordan Roberts tangled with Grizzlies defenders Brayden Laity and Cody Garrison on the way to a 12-8 victory over the previously unbeaten Grizzlies on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the LEC. Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
A losing streak ends and a winning streak is shattered in Arena Lacrosse League action in Langley

The 216th Street interchange has separated bike lanes. (Langley Advance Times files)
Painful Truth: Bike helmets or bike lanes?