Gala to help Langley hospital buy baby incubator

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s third annual Giving Hearts fundraising gala will turn a hotel ballroom into a magical backdrop, full of glittering lighting and spectacular decoration.

Proceeds will help the foundation purchase a “high-tech” incubator for premature and sick newborns at Langley Memorial Hospital’s maternity department.

“Langley is experiencing tremendous growth. With this growth we see more births at the hospital, and more babies and children coming in for care,” said gala co-chair Manjit Gill.

With the change in health protocols, the event expects to welcome up to 300 guests to offer a safe and lively environment. The gala’s silent auction will be available online for guests and the public, too, at www.lmhfoundation.com/givinghearts starting Sunday, Feb. 27 and feature incredible trip, fashion, and experience packages.

Guests will also be treated to a South Asian fusion dinner. Former City mayor Peter Fassbender, one of Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s directors and a member of the Giving Hearts Gala committee, will act as emcee for the evening.

“Langley Memorial Hospital focuses on child health, because children are the foundation of Langley’s future. It’s up to all of us to give them a strong, healthy start to life,” Gill added.

Motivational speaker and author of the book, The Power of Giving, Azim Jamal, will speak about the impact of philanthropy on communities before singer Tiffany Desrosiers provides musical entertainment.

The first two annual Giving Hearts galas raised $350,00 in total for emergency care and mobility equipment for long-term care.

“The Giving Hearts Gala is building on success after success, strengthening our relationships and celebrating the generosity of Langley,” she said.

Gill, recently named the H.D. Stafford Citizen of the Year, said that she is excited about gathering together safely to support the health and well-being in the community.

Tables of eight for $2,000 and individual tickets for $250 each are available at www.lmhfoundation.com/givinghearts. The event starts 6 p.m. on March 5.

