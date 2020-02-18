Gallery 7 hopes to solve the mystery of who will play Sherlock Holmes

Auditions for theatre production of Baskerville will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Abbotsford

Gallery 7 is casting their Sherlock Holmes mystery Baskerville. (Gallery 7/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Gallery 7 Theatre is holding open auditions for its final production of the 2019-2020 ‘ordinary heroes’ Theatre season, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the theatre’s rehearsal hall, #100 34595 3rd Ave. in Abbotsford.

Ken Hildebrandt, artistic director of Gallery 7, said they’re quite excited to be presenting the mad-cap comedy adventure.

“Not only does it celebrate the great master-sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, it celebrates the magic of theatre. The story will be told by five actors who will play up to 40 characters, sometimes within seconds of each other,” Hildebrandt explained. “The results should be rather fun and entertaining theatre experience.”

The story is set around the male heirs of the Baskerville line who are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, infamous sleuth Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

“This is a totally different season than we’ve ever done before,” explained Hildebrandt. “After 28 years, it gets a little challenging to find productions we haven’t done before.”

The mandate for productions put on by Gallery 7 Theatre is that they explore the social and spiritual side of human nature.

“They have to have hope and be redemptive stories,” Hildebrandt said. “The through-line we have going for all of them this year is the theme of ordinary heroes. A person following a regular path in life that must move forward to do something great.”

A Wrinkle in Time, Tempting Providence, and The Secret Garden also made up the ‘ordinary hero’ season.

Auditions are open to performers ages 18 and up and from all over the Lower Mainland.

Anyone interested in working behind the scenes as an assistant stage manager, running crew and sound or lighting operator, are also welcome to attend the audition.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will be directed by Jeff Kiers, who designed the set for last year’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Baskerville will be his directorial debut with Gallery 7.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will run May 15 to 23 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

Rehearsals will commence March 16, 2020.

To register for an audition, or for more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.

Interested applicants will be assigned an audition time slot and a monologue closer to the audition.

