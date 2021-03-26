Gallery 7 Theatre presents 2 live-streamed performances of The Little Prince

Online production on March 26 and 27 is a new adaptation

Mikayla Froese of Abbotsford performs in Gallery 7 Theatre’s digital production of The Little Prince on March 26 and 27. (PHOTO: Dianna Lewis Photography)

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford presents its latest live-streamed production on March 26 and 27.

The theatre presents a new adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s novella The Little Prince by Vancouver playwright Gabe Kirkley. It features performers from around the Fraser Valley.

The Little Prince tells the story of an aviator who crash-lands in the desert and meets a strange little man known as the Little Prince.

He shares about a thrilling cosmic adventure, visiting planets across the universe and meeting oddly familiar characters. Along the way, he learns important lessons about loneliness, friendship, love and loss.

“The show promises to be a timely virtual theatre experience for all ages that will lift spirits and ignite imaginations,” said Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7’s artistic director.

RELATED: Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford hosts two online courses on acting

Performing both directing and playwriting duties is Gabe Kirkley of Vancouver. He has designed lighting and sound for several shows at the theatre and appeared onstage in the company’s production of Around the World in 80 Days.

Kirkley describes The Little Prince as “a really brilliant, allegorical story that lets us reflect on the strangeness in our own lives.”

“At the core of the story, despite the fantastical journey, is real human relationships between characters. It asks the question: What makes a friend important to us? And what is worthwhile about our friendships?” he said.

“We really care about the characters because we can relate to them. We know people like them in our own lives. Plus, the show is really entertaining and funny and heartwarming.”

The production features actors from Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack, often playing multiple roles.

Performing the title role is Abbotsford resident Mikayla Froese, who most recently appeared in Gallery 7 Theatre’s virtual productions of Everyman and The Second Shepherd’s Play.

Taking on the role of Marcel, the adventuresome but accident-prone aviator, is Chilliwack resident Brady Moore, who recently performed in Gallery 7 Theatre’s productions of Beauty and the Beast and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Playing multiple roles, including The Flower, is Langley resident Dianna Fast, remembered for her performance as Potipher’s Wife in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Playing Snake and other roles in her debut performance for Gallery 7 Theatre is Michelle Potts of Abbotsford.

Digital background designs are by Heather Tallio Nairn, while the sound design is by Janik Livera. The digital recording technical director is Aaron Dawson, the stage manager is Nelly Fargeon and the production photographer is Dianna Lewis.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. and include audience interaction and a post-show artist chat. Tickets are $20 and are available at gallery7theatre.com.

RELATED: Mayor says meetings with Abbotsford cultural organizations went ‘very well’

Arts and EntertainmentTheatre