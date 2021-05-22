Sarah Wiget plays Helen in the new play, A New Normal by Shelley Picard. (Dianna Lewis Photography/Special to The Star)

Gallery 7 Theatre presents new play, A New Normal, by Langley director

The show will be available on-demand starting May 28, plus two events with post-show artist chats

Gallery 7 Theatre presents a digital production of a brand new play by Abbotsford playwright, Shelley Picard, called A New Normal.

The show will be available on-demand starting May 28 and two screening events with post-show artist chats will be live-streamed on May 28 and 29 starting at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re very excited to be producing yet another original work by a local playwright,” explains Ken Hildebrandt, Executive Artistic Director at Gallery 7 Theatre.

“This is an inspiring play about new beginnings, about coming to terms with the past and moving forward with renewed passion and purpose. I think audiences will be inspired by this uplifting piece of digital theatre,” he said.

The story of A New Normal goes like this: Maggie is fiercely independent but now needs someone to rely on as financial strains threaten her living. Helen is challenged by her inability to function on her own in a modern world and is seeking her own independence.

Thrown together by diametrically different circumstances by becoming room-mates, they scramble through the adjustments of day-to-day life and discover something to be treasured.

Playing the role of Maggie is the playwright, Shelley Picard.

Picard has performed in numerous productions at Gallery 7 Theatre including Pride and Prejudice, Crossing Delancey and Lost in Yonkers.

Returning to Gallery 7 Theatre after a 10-year hiatus to play the role of Helen is Sarah Wiget.

Though this is Wiget’s first performance on stage at the theatre, she has designed make-up for a number of productions including Thunder at Dawn.

Directing A New Normal is Langley-based director and actor, Jacq Ainsworth. Ainsworth has directed numerous productions including Noises Off and The Comedy of Errors. This production marks Ainsworth’s first directing project for Gallery 7 Theatre.

READ MORE: John Hughes, Austin Powers, and Cheech and Chong take over Aldergrove’s Drive-In

‘This last year has given us the space and time to reckon with ourselves,” she said. “The characters in this show are also undergoing life changes. There are things about their relationships and behaviours that no longer serve them and they find ways to guide each other into making a new normal where they become empowered to live freer, more fulfilling lives”.

A New Normal is available on-demand starting May 28th.

Audiences may also enjoy two live-stream screenings of the show, complete with a post-show discussion with members of the cast and crew, on May 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, or to order tickets, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com.

Most Read