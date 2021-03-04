GALLERY: Woman hopes to return husband’s paintings to Langley community that inspired them 20 years ago

A Vojislav Morosan painting of Wendel’s Bookstore in Fort Langley. Norma Morosan is hoping to connect with a local business to donate her husband’s original painting so it can be put on display for all in the community to enjoy. (Vojislav Morosan/Special to Langley Advance Times)A Vojislav Morosan painting of Wendel’s Bookstore in Fort Langley. Norma Morosan is hoping to connect with a local business to donate her husband’s original painting so it can be put on display for all in the community to enjoy. (Vojislav Morosan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Before his death in 2008, artist Vojislav Morosan spent four decades travelling across Canada and parts of the United States painting historic communities, capturing them in a moment in time.

Working on location using oil or watercolours Vojislav painted more than 1,000 pieces, which focused on public buildings and subjects in cities and rural areas, methodically reproducing the detail of each community that drew his attention – including historic Fort Langley.

Now, his wife Norma Morosan, wants to return his paintings to the communities that inspired them.

“He absolutely adored the history,” she said.

“He wouldn’t have painted it if he wasn’t so fascinated by it.”

Vojislav visited Langley 20 years ago, where he captured several historic landmarks in Fort Langley.

“He would take me there and he would show me,” Norma recalled. “He did four paintings of Fort Langley itself and he did one of the [Spirit of the] Skeena [aircraft] over at the airport.”

The four paintings are titled ‘CN Station’, ‘Wendel’s Books’, ‘Anglican Church’, and ‘Main Street’, which captures a red classic truck on a Fort Langley street.

And that painting, Norma says, sold immediately when the owner of the vehicle recognized his classic truck depicted in the piece.

Although Vojislav’s works are available for purchase, Norma hopes to donate the Fort Langley paintings to a local business or organization that will display the work for the community to enjoy.

Like the ‘Anglican Church’ painting, which has been donated to St. George’s Anglican Church in Fort Langley.

“I feel like I would let him down if they ended up in the wrong hands,” she said, encouraging anyone interested in accepting a donation to reach out to her.

READ ALSO: Langley Arts Council members raise funds and enter new galleries

Norma was left with her husband’s collection of work after he passed away weeks shy of his 67th birthday.

“There were rolled up canvases everywhere,” she recalled. “There was like a river running through our home”

“The nurses helped me gather all these paintings… it was overwhelming. I had no idea how many he actually painted.”

But donating the paintings wasn’t always part of the plan.

“I was in denial for a couple of years,” she said.

But now Norma has made it her mission to return artwork to the communities that inspired her husband.

“He left me with quite a job,” she laughed.

Norma has already donated paintings to White Rock, Vancouver, and several communities in Ontario.

But she’s not parting with all of husband’s work.

“I have a collection of modern that nobody has ever seen from the ’70s,” Norma noted.

“I’ll maybe do a showing and call it ‘The other side of Morosan’,” she considered.

Norma currently resides in the City of White Rock. To reach Norma call 604-671-0945 or view Vojislav’s work at www.morosan.ca

