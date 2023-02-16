A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hanover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face by a ballet director in the city of Hannover after he apparently accused her of driving away ticket holders. The Hannover state theater apologized for the incident on Saturday and said Monday that it was suspending ballet director Marco Goecke with immediate effect. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hanover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face by a ballet director in the city of Hannover after he apparently accused her of driving away ticket holders. The Hannover state theater apologized for the incident on Saturday and said Monday that it was suspending ballet director Marco Goecke with immediate effect. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

German ballet director fired over feces attack on critic

Attack and Goecke’s tepid apology were widely criticized

The Hannover State Opera said Thursday that it is ending its contract with ballet director Marco Goecke after he smeared dog feces on the face of a newspaper critic whose reviews he had taken exception to.

Goecke was suspended from his post as ballet chief this week after the Saturday attack on dance critic Wiebke Huester of German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The confrontation took place during the interval of a premiere at the opera house.

The theater’s management had called on him to apologize “comprehensively” and explain himself. Goecke later issued a statement describing his behavior as “absolutely unacceptable” but said he had acted ”in the heat of the moment” and while suffering from “nervous strain” resulting from two premieres in quick succession.

He accused Huester of writing “often nasty reviews.”

“I apologize for the fact that I finally blew my top, but I also ask for a certain understanding at least for the reasons why this happened,” he said.

The attack and Marco Goecke’s tepid apology were widely criticized. Hannover’s mayor, Belit Onay, said attacks on press freedom should have “no place” in the city.

The head of the opera house, Laura Berman, said its contract with Goecke would be dissolved with immediate effect by mutual agreement and that he would be permitted to access the premises for the time being.

RELATED: German ballet director suspended after feces attack on reviewer

danceMedia industry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hollywood sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82

Just Posted

Three churches who challenged bans on group services during the COVID lockdowns are trying to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Fraser Valley churches take COVID gathering ban appeal to top court

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Land leased to Heppell Farm in South Surrey. (File photo: Sobia Moman)
Surrey council supports moving huge tract of farmland near Langley border into ALR

Ellen Peterson, executive director of the Langley Division of Family Practice, and Dr. Leo Wong spoke before Langley Township council on Feb. 13. (Screenshot)
Langley doctors aim to up recruitment, ask for Township’s help