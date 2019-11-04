Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. on Oct. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show MC — Ellen DeGeneres.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.

It is given annually to honour someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.” The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as “a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.”

READ MORE: B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Golden Globes will be presented on Jan. 5.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

Just Posted

Cats rescued from Brookswood had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

Hockey, basketball greats come to Langley for signing

The fan event is coming up later this November

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants beat Medicine Hat 5-2 at Langley Events Centre Sunday

Trent Miner made 33 saves while Dylan Plouffe scored his fourth goal in the past five games

PHOTOS: Vintage British cars stop at Langley Regional Airport for annual celebration

The annual London-to-Brighton Commemorative Run celebrates a British law change

VIDEO: Langley families race in funny costumes at annual Pumpkin Run

The run supports the Acts of Kindness charity, which funds local projects

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Most Read