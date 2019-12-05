Paul Pigat plays one of Jazz in the Fort’s last shows of the 2019 season with a performance on Dec. 14. (Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Behind an unassuming grin and underneath a pair of Doc Watson glasses, lurks a mosaic of musical genres – perhaps most prominently, jazz.

Paul Pigat will play a set with Jazz in the Fort’s monthly concert series, an initiative launched earlier this fall by presented by the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival (FLJAF).

Dave Quinn, artistic director of FLJAF, said he’s exited to have Pigat come to Beatniks Bistro on Dec. 14 to play a wide mixture of vintage jazz, swing and rockabilly tunes.

“Pigat is one of Canada’s premier roots, swing, and rockabilly guitarist and songwriters,” said Quinn.

Pigat’s performance is the fourth in the Jazz in the Fort’s monthly concert series that started with international jazz vocalist Nina Michelle in September followed by the Al Foreman Band in October and the Jennifer Scott Trio in November.

“Our concert series has been overwhelmingly popular with each performance venue filled to capacity,” Quinn added. “People are telling us how much they appreciate being able to catch such high calibre live music right here in our own backyard.”

Read More: Jazz vocalist Jennifer Scott comes to town with her trio

Pigat, who performed at last year’s Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival, plays in several bands from a rockabilly group called Cousin Harley, acoustic blues and roots band, Boxcar Campfire, and vintage jazz and bebop stylings in the Paul Pigat Trio.

“What I will be playing on Dec. 14 will be a lot of originals that have a basis in ragtime and blues,” Pigat said. “I’m all about entertainment. Good music, humour, and sensitivity – it’s gotta be the whole package.”

When he’s not out with Cousin Harley, Boxcar Campfire, or any of the many other projects he’s involved in, he can be found with students at international guitar workshops, doing master classes, or teaching privately at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra School of Music.

While the concert does take place a few weeks before Christmas, Pigat said he’s unsure if there will be a holiday tune or two thrown into his set.

“Nothing planned as of yet, but I’m known to croon out a Christmas standard every once in a while,” the musician teased.

There are no tickets as the event is free; people are encouraged to come early and grab a seat as Beatniks does not take reservations. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Next up in the series is a tribute to jazz great, Dinah Washington with vocalist Jaylene Stonehouse on New Year’s Eve at Mangia e Scappa.

Those interested in catching the New Years Eve show on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 10 p.m. are encouraged to make a reservation.

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival hopes to continue with the Jazz in the Fort series next year. The 2020 festival will be held July 24-26, 2020.

