Paul Pigat plays one of Jazz in the Fort’s last shows of the 2019 season with a performance on Dec. 14. (Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

‘Good music, humour, and sensitivity – it’s gotta be the whole package’

Paul Pigat performs in Fort Langley at Beatniks Bistro, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14

Behind an unassuming grin and underneath a pair of Doc Watson glasses, lurks a mosaic of musical genres – perhaps most prominently, jazz.

Paul Pigat will play a set with Jazz in the Fort’s monthly concert series, an initiative launched earlier this fall by presented by the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival (FLJAF).

Dave Quinn, artistic director of FLJAF, said he’s exited to have Pigat come to Beatniks Bistro on Dec. 14 to play a wide mixture of vintage jazz, swing and rockabilly tunes.

“Pigat is one of Canada’s premier roots, swing, and rockabilly guitarist and songwriters,” said Quinn.

Pigat’s performance is the fourth in the Jazz in the Fort’s monthly concert series that started with international jazz vocalist Nina Michelle in September followed by the Al Foreman Band in October and the Jennifer Scott Trio in November.

“Our concert series has been overwhelmingly popular with each performance venue filled to capacity,” Quinn added. “People are telling us how much they appreciate being able to catch such high calibre live music right here in our own backyard.”

Read More: Jazz vocalist Jennifer Scott comes to town with her trio

Pigat, who performed at last year’s Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival, plays in several bands from a rockabilly group called Cousin Harley, acoustic blues and roots band, Boxcar Campfire, and vintage jazz and bebop stylings in the Paul Pigat Trio.

“What I will be playing on Dec. 14 will be a lot of originals that have a basis in ragtime and blues,” Pigat said. “I’m all about entertainment. Good music, humour, and sensitivity – it’s gotta be the whole package.”

When he’s not out with Cousin Harley, Boxcar Campfire, or any of the many other projects he’s involved in, he can be found with students at international guitar workshops, doing master classes, or teaching privately at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra School of Music.

While the concert does take place a few weeks before Christmas, Pigat said he’s unsure if there will be a holiday tune or two thrown into his set.

“Nothing planned as of yet, but I’m known to croon out a Christmas standard every once in a while,” the musician teased.

There are no tickets as the event is free; people are encouraged to come early and grab a seat as Beatniks does not take reservations. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Next up in the series is a tribute to jazz great, Dinah Washington with vocalist Jaylene Stonehouse on New Year’s Eve at Mangia e Scappa.

Those interested in catching the New Years Eve show on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 10 p.m. are encouraged to make a reservation.

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival hopes to continue with the Jazz in the Fort series next year. The 2020 festival will be held July 24-26, 2020.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
An Oscar winner and a Langley singer join forces for brand new holiday song

Just Posted

Langley youth: school district hosts interagency forum to help kids

Key issues included substance use, disconnected youth, social media, and creating an ethic of care

PHOTOS: Langley councillor provides inside look of Aldergrove’s Alder Inn

Bedbugs and other marks of disrepair lead Eric Woodward to argue against its preservation

Dozen impaired drivers caught on first weekend of Langley RCMP CounterAttack

Police also rounded up speeders and unlicensed drivers

VIDEO: Giants fall 3-1 to Victoria in mid-week Island game

The major junior hockey team is back at home in Langley for a toy drive and Santa singalong Friday

High school boys basketball teams battle for top spot at LEC

Four teams advanced on Wednesday

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Carriageworks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Chilliwack mom gives back to neonatal unit with Christmas stocking drive

Ashley Durance is paying it forward to other families and their babies following daughter’s NICU stay

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Most Read