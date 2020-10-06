Grave Tales returns to the Fort Langley National Historic Site with advance tickets available online and COVID-19 precautions. (FLNHS)

Grave Tales resurrected at Fort Langley National Historic Site

The annual Halloween-themed walking tours will be adults only this year due to COVID-19

Get into the spirit of Halloween by signing up for the Fort Langley National Historic Site’s spooky walking tour.

During the two-hour Grave Tales historic walking tours, heritage interpreters tell tales of misfortune in Fort Langley’s streets, cemeteries, and inside the Hudson’s Bay Company fort.

Grave Tales starts Thursday Oct. 8. The tours are Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 30 but unfortunately this year’s walking tours through historic Fort Langley will be limited to adults only. The adult-only format is one of the changes made due to COVID-19.

“Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts,” explained Jade Szymanski, acting promotions officer. “For Grave Tales we have reduced group sizes for this outdoor event to 10 from 25 as it has been in the past years.”

Sessions will head out from the historic site at 7, 8 or 9 p.m., and are limited to 10 adults per group to allow for physical distancing. Masks must be work during the tours. The cost is $22 per person and advance tickets are required. (Book tickets) In the past, the tours wound up back at the fort for a warm drink and treat but the fort cafe is closed so that too has been removed from the tour. Participants do no go into any buildings during the tour that is just shy of two kilometres in distance.

People are advised to dress for the weather including comfortable shoes and that the event will include walking through cemeteries.

“We’ve modified the tour route to avoid busy and crowded areas,” Szymanski said.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Just Posted

BC NDP corrects platform – promises to widen Highway 1 not Fraser Highway

Party says route is ‘critical transportation link’ from Surrey to Abbotsford

Eighteen rolls of sod stolen from Aldergrove legion

Thefts occurred over two nights on Friday and Saturday, says legion executive Doug Tanner

Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

Mounties seek fraudsters, stolen guitars

Police have released photos of two suspects in recent crimes

Grave Tales resurrected at Fort Langley National Historic Site

The annual Halloween-themed walking tours will be adults only this year due to COVID-19

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

COVID-19 exposure sends entire Surrey elementary school class into self-isolation

Students of one class now learning from home

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Most Read