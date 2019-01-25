Guilt and despair portrayed by Langley thespian in production of Rabbit Hole

Langley’s Adam Beggs will be on stage in New Westminster starting Feb. 9.

Despair and tragedy are portrayed on stage by Langley’s Adam Beggs at an upcoming Vagabond Players production of Rabbit Hole starting on Saturday, Feb. 9 in New Westminster.

Beggs, a 21-year-old Walnut Grove resident, plays the role of Jason, a guilt-ridden young man who desperately tries to help a couple he has wronged.

“He [Jason] is a 17-year-old high school student that is very awkward and loves to write science fiction stories. He also, accidentally, killed a four-year-old child.”

But that’s not a spoiler explained Beggs, as the accident occurred almost a year before the play takes place, so the audience gets to watch the aftermath as Jason comes into the lives of the grieving couple.

“The best part about Jason is that he feels like a real person and not a caricature. When I see what Jason does and says throughout the play, I see the essence of an awkward and uncertain high school-er. He’s not a polished character that understands how the world outside of high school works. Thus, it is his young, real, naïve nature that makes him so fun to portray.”

Beggs, who received an acting certificate from Capilano University’s acting for stage and screen program, said the hardest part of the play is that the script makes suggestions about how to portray Jason’s character, but “never fully explains anything about him”

“The challenge for me then lies in trying to understand the subtext of what is really going on in his head and his life. This is also makes for part of the fun, I get to discover who he is and make choices to make my performance unique,” added Beggs.

Four years ago, Beggs began taking drama classes at Walnut Grove Secondary, and became more involved with theatre. His first theatre performance was in 2015.

“I ended up discovering that acting was the way I was best able to express myself. It’s hard to always enjoy something, and I haven’t enjoyed every role I’ve had to act in life and school. I have, however, always enjoyed it as a creative form of expression and that’s why I will continue returning to it,” he elaborated.

Beggs practices theatre as a hobby, and is now the Vagabond player’s stage manager, after joining the club in 2016.

Joining Beggs on stage is Alexandra Wilson, playing the role of Becca, and Rob Stover, playing Howie, the couple who are struggling to come to terms with the devastating tragedy.

Rabbit Hole runs from Feb. 9 to Mar. 2, Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday martinees at 2 p.m. at the Bernie Legge Theatre in New Westminster.

Tickets cost $17 for adults, $15 for seniors or youth, $12 previews on Feb. 7-8, and can be purchased online at https://www.vagabondplayers.ca/tickets or by calling 604-521-0412.