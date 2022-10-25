Halloween calendar: Scare up some fun around Langley

Know of a cool or creepy Halloween display? Send us details to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com

HalloweenTown is at 20504 43rd Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Nov. 1. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for any in-person events.

Gourd painting: Free event hosted by United Way Hi Neighbour program is 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Willoughby Community Park (beside the Langley Events Centre). Materials and snacks provided at this family event. Costumes welcome. Reserve a spot in advance: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/second-annual-family-gourd-painting-tickets-439964645097.

Pumpkin Walk: Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) invites public to take walk through pumpkin-lined paths of the Demonstration Garden, 21200 Fraser Hwy. on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 30. No tickets but cash or non-perishable food bank donation requested. Drop off decorated pumpkins by 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 to be included in the displays. All entries eligible for a prize.

Whimsic Alley Halloween: Several neighbours have created mainstreet Hogsmeade and the one that collects the most donations for the food bank (non-perishables) wins the House Cup. Stop by the area of 7166 198th St. between 5 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 28, 29, 30 and 31. Info: @whimsicalleyhalloween on Facebook and Instagram.

DJ Daniel: Family decorates yard at 6964 197B St. and raises money for BC Children’s Hospital. Check out the live DJ on Halloween from 6 to 10 p.m.

Halloween Town: Display at 20504 43rd Ave. is free and open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Nov. 1.

Brinkworth Dungeon: Open Sunday through Thursday at 22260 48th Ave. Tickets: brinkworthbarry@gmail.com or 604-500-0181. $16 for adults plus a non-perishable food donation for Gateway of Hope. $7 for ages six to 15 and free for five and younger. Info: brinkworthdungeon.com.

Halloween of Yorkson: Donations accepted for the Make a Wish Foundation at 8393 209A St. and nearby houses along 209A. Wild west theme this year.

Not So Spooky Pyjama Storytime: Children and caregivers can enjoy a not too spooky event Thursday,Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Muriel Arnason Library with stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear their Halloween-themed pajamas and bring a favourite stuffie. Free.

Halloween Storytime: Kids encouraged to attend in costume for stories, rhymes, songs and more at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Brookswood Library. Free.

Halloween Hunt: Rain or shine, the family event will go ahead with a scavenger hunt, crafts, goodie bags, face painting, popcorn, and games at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre, 26310 Fraser Hwy. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Halloween Howler: March Hare Band performs at the Jubilee Community Hall in Bradner on Saturday, Oct. 29. Buffet dinner, hardwood dance floor, and more. Advance tickets only through eventbrite website. Tickets: $45 per person. Info: ccunderlich@shaw.ca or 604-856-8690.

Spooky Storytime and Costume Walk: Enjoy storytime along with a costume walk, goodies, and a greenscreen for photos. At the Muriel Arnason Library from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Free.

Scarecrow Showcase: First-annual Scarecrow Showcase is on display at Fort Langley National Historic Site from until Oct. 31. Come view and vote for your favourite community-decorated scarecrow. Info: pc.gc.ca.

Haunt-O’ween: Free kids trick or treat event is 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre. Visit the concierge desk for a loot bag then trick or treat at the stores. Haunt-O’Ween mural and Instagram contest, costume contest, prizes and more. Info: shopwillowbrook.com.

Scarecrow Stroll: Art’s Nursery’s annual community event features more than 60 unique scarecrows sponsored by local companies on display until Oct. 31. Visitors can also participate in a scarecrow scavenger hunt, pick up take-and-make kits for $20, check out the pumpkin patch, take photos, and more. Local high schools can participate in the upcycle challenge – build a scarecrow out of recycled materials. Proceeds support The Versatiles Seniors Acting Guild, Orphaned Wildlife Rescue, and Pacific Parklands Foundation. Info: artsnursery.com.

Grave Tales: Fort Langley National Historic Site storytellers conduct tours of Fort Langley village to share spine-tingling tales. Offered Oct. 28, 29, and 30, and Nov. 4, 5, and 6. Youth tour: Saturday and Sundays, 6 to 8 p.m. Adult tour: 7 to 9 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Extended adult tour: 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tours are offered in English. French tour: Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Adult tours are 18-plus only. Tours will be outdoors. Wear warm clothing and comfortable footwear for walking. Ticket: $17,75 to $30.50 (includes tax) depending on the length of tour. Info: pc.ga.ca.

Haunted House and Maze: The Versatiles host the event Oct. 29. Little Spooks Party is at 1 p.m. Adult party is after 7 p.m. $2 admission. Games, prizes and more. At the Cloverdale Legion branch, 17567 57 Ave.

