Halloween calendar: Scare up some fun around Langley

HalloweenTown is at 20504 43rd Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Nov. 1. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for any in-person events.

Halloween Town: Display at 20504 43rd Ave. is free and open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Nov. 1.

Brinkworth Dungeon: Open Sunday through Thursday at 22260 48th Ave. Tickets: brinkworthbarry@gmail.com or 604-500-0181. $16 for adults plus a non-perishable food donation for Gateway of Hope. $7 for ages six to 15 and free for five and younger. Info: brinkworthdungeon.com.

Halloween of Yorkson: Donations accepted for the Make a Wish Foundation at 8393 209A St. and nearby houses along 209A. Wild west theme this year.

Not So Spooky Pyjama Storytime: Children and caregivers can enjoy a not too spooky event Thursday,Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Muriel Arnason Library with stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear their Halloween-themed pajamas and bring a favourite stuffie. Free.

Halloween Storytime: Kids encouraged to attend in costume for stories, rhymes, songs and more at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Brookswood Library. Free.

Halloween Hunt: Rain or shine, the family event will go ahead with a scavenger hunt, crafts, goodie bags, face painting, popcorn, and games at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre, 26310 Fraser Hwy. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Halloween Howler: March Hare Band performs at the Jubilee Community Hall in Bradner on Saturday, Oct. 29. Buffet dinner, hardwood dance floor, and more. Advance tickets only through eventbrite website. Tickets: $45 per person. Info: ccunderlich@shaw.ca or 604-856-8690.

Spooky Storytime and Costume Walk: Enjoy storytime along with a costume walk, goodies, and a greenscreen for photos. At the Muriel Arnason Library from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Free.

Scarecrow Showcase: First-annual Scarecrow Showcase is on display at Fort Langley National Historic Site from until Oct. 31. Come view and vote for your favourite community-decorated scarecrow. Info: pc.gc.ca.

Haunt-O’ween: Free kids trick or treat event is 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre. Visit the concierge desk for a loot bag then trick or treat at the stores. Haunt-O’Ween mural and Instagram contest, costume contest, prizes and more. Info: shopwillowbrook.com.

Scarecrow Stroll: Art’s Nursery’s annual community event features more than 60 unique scarecrows sponsored by local companies on display until Oct. 31. Visitors can also participate in a scarecrow scavenger hunt, pick up take-and-make kits for $20, check out the pumpkin patch, take photos, and more. Local high school can participate in the upcycle challenge – build a scarecrow out of recycled materials. Proceeds support The Versatiles Seniors Acting Guild, Orphaned Wildlife Rescue, and Pacific Parklands Foundation. Info: artsnursery.com.

Grave Tales: Fort Langley National Historic Site storytellers conduct tours of Fort Langley village to share spine-tingling tales. Offered Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30, and Nov. 4, 5, and 6. Youth tour: Saturday and Sundays, 6 to 8 p.m. Adult tour: 7 to 9 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Extended adult tour: 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tours are offered in English. French tour: Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Adult tours are 18-plus only. Tours will be outdoors. Wear warm clothing and comfortable footwear for walking. Ticket: $17,75 to $30.50 (includes tax) depending on the length of tour. Info: pc.ga.ca.

