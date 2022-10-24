HalloweenTown is at 20504 43rd Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Nov. 1. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

HalloweenTown is at 20504 43rd Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Nov. 1. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Halloween calendar: Scare up some fun around Langley

Know of a cool or creepy Halloween display? Send us details to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for any in-person events.

.

Halloween Town: Display at 20504 43rd Ave. is free and open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Nov. 1.

.

Brinkworth Dungeon: Open Sunday through Thursday at 22260 48th Ave. Tickets: brinkworthbarry@gmail.com or 604-500-0181. $16 for adults plus a non-perishable food donation for Gateway of Hope. $7 for ages six to 15 and free for five and younger. Info: brinkworthdungeon.com.

.

Halloween of Yorkson: Donations accepted for the Make a Wish Foundation at 8393 209A St. and nearby houses along 209A. Wild west theme this year.

.

Not So Spooky Pyjama Storytime: Children and caregivers can enjoy a not too spooky event Thursday,Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Muriel Arnason Library with stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear their Halloween-themed pajamas and bring a favourite stuffie. Free.

.

Halloween Storytime: Kids encouraged to attend in costume for stories, rhymes, songs and more at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Brookswood Library. Free.

.

Halloween Hunt: Rain or shine, the family event will go ahead with a scavenger hunt, crafts, goodie bags, face painting, popcorn, and games at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre, 26310 Fraser Hwy. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

.

Halloween Howler: March Hare Band performs at the Jubilee Community Hall in Bradner on Saturday, Oct. 29. Buffet dinner, hardwood dance floor, and more. Advance tickets only through eventbrite website. Tickets: $45 per person. Info: ccunderlich@shaw.ca or 604-856-8690.

.

Spooky Storytime and Costume Walk: Enjoy storytime along with a costume walk, goodies, and a greenscreen for photos. At the Muriel Arnason Library from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Free.

.

Scarecrow Showcase: First-annual Scarecrow Showcase is on display at Fort Langley National Historic Site from until Oct. 31. Come view and vote for your favourite community-decorated scarecrow. Info: pc.gc.ca.

.

Haunt-O’ween: Free kids trick or treat event is 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre. Visit the concierge desk for a loot bag then trick or treat at the stores. Haunt-O’Ween mural and Instagram contest, costume contest, prizes and more. Info: shopwillowbrook.com.

.

Scarecrow Stroll: Art’s Nursery’s annual community event features more than 60 unique scarecrows sponsored by local companies on display until Oct. 31. Visitors can also participate in a scarecrow scavenger hunt, pick up take-and-make kits for $20, check out the pumpkin patch, take photos, and more. Local high school can participate in the upcycle challenge – build a scarecrow out of recycled materials. Proceeds support The Versatiles Seniors Acting Guild, Orphaned Wildlife Rescue, and Pacific Parklands Foundation. Info: artsnursery.com.

.

Grave Tales: Fort Langley National Historic Site storytellers conduct tours of Fort Langley village to share spine-tingling tales. Offered Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30, and Nov. 4, 5, and 6. Youth tour: Saturday and Sundays, 6 to 8 p.m. Adult tour: 7 to 9 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Extended adult tour: 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tours are offered in English. French tour: Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Adult tours are 18-plus only. Tours will be outdoors. Wear warm clothing and comfortable footwear for walking. Ticket: $17,75 to $30.50 (includes tax) depending on the length of tour. Info: pc.ga.ca.

Halloween

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album is pop perfection

Just Posted

HalloweenTown is at 20504 43rd Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Nov. 1. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Halloween calendar: Scare up some fun around Langley

Samuel Honzek tied the game with 1.7 seconds left to force overtime against the Royals on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Victoria. (Kevin Light/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants pull off an late-in-the-game comeback for OT win against Victoria

Veronique Kolisnyk was able to get an upclose picture of this northern flicker visiting her Walnut Grove backyard recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: One bird to another

As onlookers watched, a Langley City fire crew took apart a playground teeter-totter to rescue a little girl who had become trapped Sunday morning at Linwood Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City fire fighters extricate girl trapped in playground teeter-totter