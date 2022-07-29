Hands-on heritage activities a way to celebrate B.C. Day

Emmett Fisher, eight, tried out a 120-year-old rope-making machine with the aid of B.C. Farm Museum volunteers Syd Pickerell (left) and Harry Van Genderen (right) at the Langley City Timms Community Centre in 2019. Hands-on activities such as this are back on at the museum for B.C. Day 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

The BC Farm Museum has blacksmithing, rope making, model trains courtesy of the Fraser Valley G Scale Friends, and other activities that harken back to the pioneer past as the community marks B.C. Day.

Admission is by donation Monday, Aug. 1 at the museum at 9131 King St. in Fort Langley.

The public can enjoy clowns, the Aldor Acres petting zoo, the Edmundson Jazz Band, and a concession by the Fort Langley Lions club. Be sure to have the batteries charged up because there’s photo opps everywhere in the museum that houses some 6,000 artifacts.

In addition to the demonstrations and hands-on activities, there’s going to be a scavenger hunt with prizes, and more.

Activities run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

