Heading to see Shania Twain in Vancouver? Here’s what you need to know before the show

Tuesday and Wednesday this week (May 2-3), Canadian country-pop star Shania Twain brings her “Queen of Me” tour to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena for a pair of concerts.

They promise career-spanning performances by Twain, who kicked off her global tour in Spokane last Friday (April 28) before a Seattle date the next night and a cross-Canada trek this month, starting on the west coast. Ticket and tour details are posted on shaniatwain.com/tour.

Set lists posted to the website setlist.fm show a 23-song set from the pride of Timmins, starting with “Waking Up Dream” and “Up,” and capped by concert-closing versions of “Queen of Me,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.”

Saturday’s show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena showed why Twain is now a music legend, according to a review in the city’s Times newspaper. The review said she “seemed full of energy and gratitude as she took two hours to blast through some of her biggest hits and plenty of new songs.”

The show was opened by Calgary’s Lindsay Ell (host of “Canada’s Got Talent”), who’ll also open in Vancouver. Twain hit the stage in Seattle at around 8:20 p.m.

Photos from her Spokane concert are posted on Twain’s Facebook page.

• READ MORE IN Q&A: Shania Twain talks rebuilding confidence with new album; Country pop superstar confronts her physical vulnerabilities with authority on ‘Queen of Me’

Now Twain’s attention turns to Vancouver on her new tour, presented by Live Nation.

If you miss her at Rogers Arena this week, consider buying a ticket to her tour-ending show back there in the fall, on Nov. 14.

In an email, operators of the arena remind patrons that the venue is cashless, and that gift cards in exchange for cash are available at Guest Services at sections 114 and 311.

For security reasons, purses or bags larger than 35.5cm x 35.5cm x 15.2cm will not be permitted into Rogers Arena. Walk-through metal detectors are in place at each gate.

“All gifts (including items such as art, cards or flowers) will be collected by Event Staff at the gates upon entry into the arena,” the email says. “All gifts must be unwrapped, no food is permitted and all gifts must be no bigger than a shoebox.

“Posters and flags (standard poster board size or smaller) will be allowed into the arena unless they are mounted on a pole or stick.”

Not permitted are professional cameras (including DSLRs and any camera with detachable lenses), iPads, video cameras, Go-Pros, audio recording devices and selfie sticks.

