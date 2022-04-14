Heritage rail to reopen May 7

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale. Surrey’s heritage rail experience is set to reopen May 7 and tickets are on sale now at fvhrs.org. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Heritage Rail is set to reopen May 7.

Allen Aubert, secretary for FVHRS, said he’s happy to announce Surrey’s heritage railway will be opening for a full 2022 season of weekend operations.

The first train will run on May 7 at 10 a.m. The society will launch their “Connaught” car, which will run to Sullivan Station at the corner of Sullivan park on 152nd Street and 64th Avenue.

“(It) will be sent off in style with the sounds of the Surrey Firefighters Pipe and Drum band at the Cloverdale station,” explained Aubert.

He said during their 2022 season, FVHRS will operate two trains, their Connaught BCER 1304 and their BCER 1225 car. Next year, he added, the society hopes to run a third car after its gets restored—their BCER 1231 car.

“The four year restoration of BCER 1231, the third interurban in the Surrey Heritage Railway fleet, is in the final stages of its restoration,” Aubert added.

He also said another major attraction at the site is back. Cloverdale Station’s wild flower meadow will be blooming soon.

“The Honey Bee Centre will again have a bee hive located in the meadow located near the overwintering bee hotel,” he said. “The bees love the choice of food available in the wild flower meadow.”

Aubert also said FVHRS has eight new volunteers this year, including several high school students.

“(They) have joined to become new members of Surrey’s Heritage Railway family.”

He said they also had several volunteers join the Heritage Rail ranks last fall and they are now fully involved in the business of running a heritage rail line.

“The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society offers year round volunteer opportunities to participate in the Surrey heritage railway operations.”

FVHRS is coming off successful Christmas and Halloween holiday-train events in the latter half of 2021.

Aubert said the Halloween and Christmas train events were so successful they were sold out a month in advance. And this seasons, FVHRS will also be partnering with the Museum of Surrey for some more special events.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society operates the railway out of the Cloverdale Station and the restoration Car Barn at Hwy 10 and 176A Street, in Surrey.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit fvhrs.org.



