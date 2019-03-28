Army of Sass dancers are performing this weekend. Courtesy Patricia Mori

High heeled dancers hit the stage

Army of Sass dancers are putting on a circus-inspired show this weekend.

High heels, burlesque-style dancing, and circus-inspired moves are coming to a stage in Langley this weekend.

Langley’s Nikita Lafreniere and Sammy Shikaze co-own a dance program called Army of Sass, which is a heels dance performance training program for dancers of all ages, sizes, and abilities.

“In the dance community, there’s not a lot of positive female friendships, [and] competition,” explained Lafreniere, who has been dancing for 20 years.

But Army of Sass aims to break that down, and be a place for “everyone to feel comfortable.”

“That’s our main goal – to make sure we’re providing a space for dancers to feel comfortable and explore movement in a safe and encouraging way,” added Lafreniere.

The upcoming show is called Sideshow, and Lafreniere explained the theme is the “dark side of the circus.”

Army of Sass is a dance program that runs across North America, and Lafreniere decided to open up the Langley location last year after taking classes at Abbotsford’s Army of Sass and having a positive experience.

“It’s such an accepting place. It’s cool to see the friendships form when we’re asking people to be vulnerable,” Lafreniere said.

Sideshow runs on Saturday, March 30 at Brookswood Secondary School’s theatre. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets can still be purchased for the 9 p.m. show.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/army-of-sass-langley-sideshow-tickets-54813407377#tickets

Most Read