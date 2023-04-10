Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo

Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl.

The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.”

She added on Instagram that she’s “posting from pure heaven.” She and entrepreneur Philip Schneider have been married since 2018.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Swank had been filming her new ABC show “Alaska Daily.” She shared in an interview in October that when her pants didn’t fit during filming, she cut them open and put a jacket on to hide her bump.

“You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, `Oh, it all makes sense now,’ the two-time Oscar winner said.

At January’s Golden Globes, Swank joked on the red carpet that she had “three months to go and I walked into a store the other day and this woman goes, `Honey, you better start jumping up and down to get that baby out.’ And this other woman like she’s like, `Oh, my God, three more months.”’

Ahead of the birth, She lightheartedly shared with her Instagram followers that she was contemplating putting Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” on her delivery playlist.

By Nardos Haile

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week: Jeremy Renner, Metallica and ‘Cocaine Bear’

Just Posted

Someone cut locks to get access to the westernmost ball diamonds at Noel Booth Park in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood in the 20300-block of 36th Avenue at the beginning of the long weekend, and used a vehicle to tear up the field. Langley Fastball Association president Jeff Clegg called it ‘pretty demoralizing.’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Locks were cut to use vehicle to trash ball diamonds at Langley’s Noel Booth Park

Samuel Honzek is up for rookie of the year. (Ron Wilton, Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giant in the running for rookie of the year title

Langley’s Lauren Trotzuk is artistic director for the upcoming release of <em>9 to 5 – The Musical</em><em>, </em>being presented later this month in Abbotsford<em>. </em>(Deanne Moore/Special to Langley Advance Times)
9 to 5 gives theatre lover a platform to fight for the underdog

MC Reverend Sophia Duncey, spoke to 300 people of all ages who took part in the first post-pandemic Stations of the Cross Easter event in Fort Langley on Good Friday, April 7. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.ca)
VIDEO: Stations of the Cross returns to Fort Langley