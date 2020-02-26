Honens International Piano Competition winner to perform in Langley

Nicolas Namoradze, a renowned pianist and composer, will play Langley Community Music School on March 7. (Nathan Elson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Nicolas Namoradze’s performances have been hailed by critics as “sparkling … sensitive and coloristic,” even “simply gorgeous,” by numerous publications.

The pianist and composer, hardly at the cusp of age 30, has given debut recitals at Carnegie Hall in New York, Wigmore Hall in London, and Konzerthaus, Berlin.

Now, Namoradze will perform original works alongside pieces from Bach and Scriabin for the first time in Langley at the Community Music School on Saturday, March 7.

“This will be my first time performing in Langley and I am so looking forward to it. This recital came about thanks to Elizabeth Bergmann, artistic director of concerts at Langley Community Music School, who used to live in Calgary and has worked with Honens Laureates before,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

Namoradze came to international attention upon winning first place in the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition – one world’s most prestigious competitions in classical music.

After completing his undergraduate studies in Budapest, Vienna, and Florence, Namoradze moved to New York for his master’s at The Juilliard School.

“I was obsessed with classical music before I even knew what it was. Apparently at the age of one I’d get stuck to the record player listening to opera for hours on end, and could not be dragged away,” Namoradze recounted. “When I was seven I decided to take a more active role in music and began learning the piano; it was love at first sight – or touch – and it soon became clear that this is what I wanted to do in life.”

He is now in pursuit of his doctorate at the CUNY Graduate Center, holding the Graduate Center Fellowship.

READ MORE: Renowned clarinestist, Jose Franch-Ballester, takes Rose Gellert Hall stage. Feb 16

“This recital program seeks to highlight special connections between certain musical works,” Namoradze added. “I often compare my program-building process to molecular gastronomy: finding pairings that seem surprising at first glance, but once experienced in fact reveal a deeper connection that encourages us to listen to these pieces of music with fresh ears.”

For more information on Namoradze, people can visit http://nicolasnamoradze.com and visit https://langleymusic.com for tickets.

Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 St.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Is there more to this story?

