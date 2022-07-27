Robyn Froese is a Canadian singer songwriter based in Vancouver. Her band performed at McBurney Plaza on Saturday, July 23. The event was part of DLBA’s summer series offering live music. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds join for a live concert at McBurney

Two more to come as part of the summer series

The 2022 McBurney Plaza Summer Series is gaining momentum with more people are gathering at the local spot to enjoy live music. About 500 people attended the Saturday, July 23 concert, which featured Robyn Froese, a Canadian singer-songwriter based in Vancouver.

“The performer was fantastic. I love how people are getting together and enjoy each other’s company,” said Teri James, executive director at Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA).

The Friday concert was the second one of the series, with two more coming – one on July 30 and the other on Aug. 6.

James said with multiple live music events happening all around Langley, she was happy to see people stopping by McBurney to enjoy live music.

In addition to the free two-hour live entertainment, people can also enjoy free popcorn at the site. Coming back with the annual event for the first time post-pandemic, her team has been getting “several” inquiries daily on social media, she added.

“We are getting hudreds of hits every week on our websites,” James noted. “People are looking to do things and response to our summer series has been very positive.”

She encouraged the public to attend the “multitude of events” Langley offers and support the “high quality” entertainment.

Sharing some tips on how to enjoy summer to the best, James reminded people not to forget to wear sunscreen, come prepared for the weather, and sit back and relax.

“It might also be a good idea to bring lawn chair,” she added.

McBurney Plaza is located at 20518 Fraser Hwy. For more information about the DLBA and the events still to come, people can visit www.downtownlangley.com.

