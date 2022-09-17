Hundreds attend Langley’s popular art show

Showcasing his work first time at the Langley West Fine Art Show, Maple Ridge’s Eric Hotz was impressed by the enthusiasm of the attendees.

Langley Advance Times met Hotz on the second day of the popular art exhibition, which runs until Sunday, Sept. 18. He had already sold four pieces and was getting ready for another busy day.

“It’s just half way through so I may be able to sell more,” commented Hotz, a former Langley resident.

In addition to selling paintings, Hotz said the show is providing him with the opportunity to get feedback from the public and the other 17 participating artists.

A quarter of the proceeds from the sales will help Langley Hospice run its programs – a cause dear to Hotz. His mother had worked in a hospice for six years. As a kid, Hotz would accompany her to work many times and interact with the patients.

His mother passed away eight weeks ago in a hospice.

While Hotz interacted with attendees and answered their curious questions about his work, Brian Croft, president of the West Fine Art Show, too was having a busy day.

An artist himself, Croft had his booth set up close to the entry gate. In addition to talking about his detailed paintings, he welcomed guests.

Hotz praised Croft’s helping attitude and expressed his gratitude to Croft for introducing him to the show.

“[Croft] is putting a lot of the artists in touch with art galleries and art club. He is a great person to network with. He is doing an amazing job.”

While there is one more day left to the art show and final proceeds are yet to be calculated, Croft said he is hoping for high numbers as hundreds have attended the event so far.

Taking place at Glass House Estate Winery, located at 23449 0 Avenue the free show offers live music, wine, food, and more. The 13th annual West Fine Art Show will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Artists include Brent Cooke, Jodie Blaney, Richard Brodeur, Emily Lozeron, Lorn Curry, Joyce Trygg, Ken Nash, Felicity Holmes, Serge Dube, Alison Philpott, Drew Keilback, Judy Vanderveen, Victor Gligor, Suzanne Erickson, Lynn Sykes, Lizete Dureault, Eric Hotz, and Brian Croft.

More information and individual mini-art galleries that display the works of the participating artists can be found at www.westart.ca.

