B.C. woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

‘Kirill was here’ held a contest for women to win a boob job and a trip to Miami

She’s seen an increase in followers, hate mail and her bra size.

Kallie Pierron left West Kelowna last week for Miami to undergo breast augmentation surgery as the winner of a contest held by American photographer and Instagram celebrity Kirill Bichutsky, better known as Slut Whisperer or Kirill Was Here.

“I have been following Slut Whisperer for about two years, and I saw he was holding two contests,” explained Pierron. “I missed the first one and was too late to apply, but he ended up doing a second one, so I emailed him.”

Two days later, the controversial Kirill emailed Pierron back to say she would be one of four contestants and he would be posting a photo of her to his Instagram story for his followers to vote on.

View this post on Instagram

I look like I smell like @postmalone’s socks.

A post shared by KIRILL WAS HERE (@slutwhisperer) on

Known for his posts of drunk, half-naked women at clubs, offensive humour and most recently his appearance in the Netflix documentary American Meme, Kirill asked his followers to vote on a photo of the women, posing in bikinis from the waist up. The winner would get a trip to Miami and a boob job.

Pierron, known only on Kirill’s Instagram story as “the single mom,” won with more than 86,000 votes.

“The followers didn’t know who we were or what our Instagram accounts were, they just voted on very little information,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

One of the biggest regrets people face in life are the chances they DIDN'T take. Missed opportunities. The chance to start something new. I have had so much hate for going on this trip, so many people acting like they wouldn't have done the same had the opportunity presented itself to THEM. I call bullshit. But I also have NEVER cared LESS about those people. If you don't like what I do with my life, you know where the door is. 👋 . . Also want to say thank you to everyone who made this trip possible, and everyone who made it one I will never forget. I made some amazing friends while I was in Miami, and I hope to see you all again soon. It wouldn't have been the same without each and every one of you😘 @sarahartus @cody_jamesc @brody_kpin @bosse_ro @slutwhisperer @therealdrmiami ❤

A post shared by Kallie Pierron (@kalliepierronn) on

However, once it was announced the 23-year-old from West Kelowna was the winner, Pierron’s Instagram started to gain traction and not all of it positive.

“I have had a lot of negative opinions on this for sure, especially because his Instagram name is Slut Whisperer, and so that doesn’t make it sound too great,” she said.

“Plus the idea of him giving away a boob job, flying you to Miami and paying for all expenses seemed kind of shady to people and they told me it was a bad idea and I shouldn’t do it.”

But she did do it. She claimed everything was fine and she was comfortable, and Kirill was more than appropriate.

“He is probably the most down-to-earth person ever, I was not expecting that at all,” Pierron said. “He was quiet and polite and not at all like what he puts out on Instagram. Totally different guy than what you would expect.”

Kirill took pictures of the surgery and of Pierron, but she said the experience didn’t bother her.

“I have always wanted a boob job, probably since I was five years old,” she said. “I think my aunty got one and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I want fake breasts one day.’”

After breastfeeding her son, she was even more interested in changing the appearance of her breasts.

View this post on Instagram

☀️ Missing those warmer days… and that tan 😭

A post shared by Kallie Pierron (@kalliepierronn) on

“The experience was pretty unreal for me, because they are pretty expensive,” she laughed. “Also, they are just boobs and everyone should get over it.”

Now that Pierron is back in Canada, she is returning to work as a server at a restaurant but said she hopes to keep in touch with both Kirill, and Sarah, another woman who won the contest and flew down to join her in Miami.

“He was talking about having reunion for us and fly us out to one of his parties.”

To check out before and after photos of Pierron find her on Instagram @KalliePierronn

