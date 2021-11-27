Walnut Grove Light Snow runs Nov. 27 to Dec. 26, 2021. Visit the display of more than 7,000 channels of light with motion set to music (89.9 FM). Collecting donations for the Langley Food Bank. It’s at 9211 211 B St. (WG Light Show)

INTERACTIVE MAP: Langley is lighting up for the holidays

Annual Langley Advance Times listing of holiday light displays and events

We’re inviting the community to send us information about the festive light displays around the community.

We’ll publish the listings online and in our print edition.

Iinclude the display name, address, hours of operation, and any charity element or special information such as an associated radio channel for music.

If it’s not your display but you think it’s noteworthy, send as location details.

Email heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com.

CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS:

• Walnut Grove Light Snow: Nov. 27 to Dec. 26. Visit the display of more than 7,000 channels of light with motion set to music (89.9 FM). Collecting donations for the Langley Food Bank https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/walnut-grove-light-show-fundraiser/. 9211 211B St., Langley

• Langley City municipal lights: Langley City has decorated the downtown core with highlights including Fraser Highway one way section, Innes Corners, McBurney Plaza and Douglas Park.

• Christmas at Williams Park: Nov. 26 to Dec. 19. Free drive-thru even open 5 to 9 p.m. Traffic control on site. No washrooms and public asked to remain in their vehicles. Donations accepted. 6596 238 St.

• Corner light show: New residents offer up a cute display. 20947 50B Ave.

• Pacific Bolt: Aldergrove-area business has gone all out with the lights. 5250 272 St.

• Sherwood & Baerg Christmas Lights: From Dec. 1 to Jan. 4 neighbours put on a show of more than 50,000 lights and music. Non-perishable food donations accepted for Langley Food Bank. Viewing: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 20656 44A Ave.

