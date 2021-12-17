INTERACTIVE MAP: Tour the Christmas light displays of Langley

Wow, Langley has been busy.

CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS:

• Langley City municipal lights: Langley City has decorated the downtown core with highlights including Fraser Highway one way section, Innes Corners, McBurney Plaza and Douglas Park.

• Grandpa’s Wonderland: New residents offer up a cute display. 20947 50B Ave.

• Rudolph’s playground: Lights are on from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 8. 20199 53rd Ave.

• The Purple Tree: Between 5 and 9 p.m. daily, see more than 8,000 lights on this holiday display. 20173 48th Ave.

• Welcome to Whoville: Visit between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. any day of the week to enjoy painted cutouts, lights and more. Yes, you can enter to take photos. 20504 43rd Ave.

• Let It Snow: See what’s new in this display that’s been put up for more than a decade. 19646 49th Ave.

• Wish Upon a Star: Fourth year at this location with all donations going to BC Children’s Hospital. COVID-safe photos with Santa available. Hot chocolate and popcorn available on weekends. 19367 62A Ave.

• O Christmas Tree: More than 60,000 lights in this interactive display. Watch for occasional visits from Santa. Corner of Grade Crescent and 204A Street.

• Candy Cane Lane: Enjoy this display day or night. The lights are on 5 to 10 p.m. daily. 20388 43rd Ave.

• Brookswood beauty: 20640 44A Ave.

• Debbie and Troy’s Light Extravaganza: Thousands of lights and decorations, including Darth Vader Claus. 20294 50th Ave.

• Sherwood & Baerg Christmas Lights: From Dec. 1 to Jan. 4 neighbours put on a show of more than 50,000 lights and music. Non-perishable food donations accepted for Langley Food Bank. Viewing: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 20656 44A Ave.

• Christmas at Williams Park: Nov. 26 to Dec. 19. Free drive-thru even open 5 to 9 p.m. Traffic control on site. No washrooms and public asked to remain in their vehicles. Donations accepted. 6596 238 St.

• Pacific Bolt: Aldergrove-area business has gone all out with the lights. 5250 272 St.

• Aldergrove neighbours aglow: Several noteworthy displays in the area of 25A Avenue between 268th and 272nd Streets.

• Aldergrove display: The lights are on 4 to 10 p.m. every day of the week. 26471 28B Ave.

• Neighbour noticed: Resident suggests people check out the houses on 28A Avenue between 264th and 266B Streets.

• Lights and lawn ornaments: Collecting non-perishable food donations for the Langley Food Bank. 26887 24A Ave.

• Making Christmas brighter: Display is on until Jan. 15 The lights, about 12,000 of them, are on 5 to 10 p.m. daily. 27049 24A Ave.

• Walnut Grove Light Snow: Nov. 27 to Dec. 26. Visit the display of more than 7,000 channels of light with motion set to music (89.9 FM). Collecting donations for the Langley Food Bank https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/walnut-grove-light-show-fundraiser/. 9211 211B St., Langley

• Walnut Grove Neighbourhood: Displays up Dec. 1 to 31. Neighbours decorate for the season 208th Street and 91A Avenue.

• Holiday spirit: Enjoy until Jan. 7. Lights are on 4 to 11 p.m. daily. Roll down the window to enjoy the music. 9562 215A St.

• Dentists light up Walnut Grove: Allard Dental has a big display for the second year in a row and is a drop-off point for donations to the Infinite Expansion Foundation Christmas donation drive in support of Ishar Transition Housing. Drop off toys or gift cards during office hours before Dec. 14. 21183 88th Ave.

• Santa Claus Lane: Multiple houses are decorated in holiday style in the area of 84th Avenue and 209A Street.

• Yorkson Whoville: See characters from Whoville, including the Grinch and enjoy the lights timed to festive holiday tunes. Display is up until Dec. 31 at 8156 211th St.

• Jericho Jingle House: Lights are on until Dec. 31 Festive display is accepting donations for the BC Cancer Foundation at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jinglehouse. 7385 201B St.

• Penguins celebrate the Joy of Christmas: Penguins got in the holiday spirit early year. Feel free to take photos with them. On until 11 p.m. daily. 6474 197th St.

• Grovesville: Festive display at 6616 Willoughby Way and its neighbours. On 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

• Murray Family: Lights are on from 4 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 1, and on clear evenings, Santa stops by for photos. 194th Street and 73rd Avenue.

• Big display in small space: #35-18181 68 Ave.

• Clayton-area family home: 6528 187A St.

Christmas

