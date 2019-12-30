International speakers coming to Langley event to spark gratitude and appreciation

Co-founder Jeanette Martin said she was inspired to organize the event after her friend Kathy Fester, co-founder, gifted her a book about building relationships. (Gratitude and Appreciation Summit/Facebook)

An event focused on making authentic human connection through gratitude and appreciation is coming to Langley.

The Gratitude and Appreciation Summit (G.A.S.) on Jan. 10 will be a place for people to gather to share ideas, skills and resources.

Co-founder Jeanette Martin said she was inspired to hold the event after her friend Kathy Fester, co-founder, gifted her a book by Kody Bateman titled, The Power of Human Connection, How Relationship Marketing is Transforming the Way People Succeed.

“We’re just going so fast that we need to hear how to appreciate each other, we need to understand how gratitude plays a role in our own personal development,” she said.

The event at Cascades Casino (20393 Fraser Hwy.) will begin at 10 a.m. with keynote speakers, seminars, and a trade show.

After the dinner and networking portion of the evening, the final guest speaker is scheduled to present at 7 p.m. before the event concludes at 9 p.m.

Sixteen speakers are scheduled to present at the event, including 12-year-old Khloe Thompson.

Thompson was eight when she noticed an issue with homelessness in her U.S. community.

Khloe began making “Kare Bags” to fill with hygiene products to distribute to people on skid row in Los Angeles, Calif., according to her G.A.S. profile.

“She’s so on point with how the youth can help us appreciate people where they are,” Martin said.

Local speakers from Langley include Cheryl Bishop from Resilient Women in Business, Barb Wallick from Fear-Less Coaching and Joe Roberts from The Skid Row CEO who was once homeless in Vancouver.

“This is a love project… I’m running this right now on my savings,” Martin explained. “I just feel so impassioned about gratitude and appreciation. I just feel when we have our heart out there we can change the world.”

General admissions tickets for the event are $149, which include networking with vendors, keynote speakers, food, refreshments and a swag bag.

An upgraded package can be purchased for $199. In addition to the general admission items this packages admits the ticket holder to three seminars with guest speakers and/or specialty skills workshops.

Finally, a VIP package can be purchased for $249, extras include front section seating and networking with one of the three keynote speakers.

About 10 non-profits will also benefit from the event, according to Martin.

Twenty per cent of all ticket sales will be donated, a few organizations from Langley include Kimz Angel’s, Langley Environmental Partners Society, Langley Food Bank and Critter Care Wildlife Society.

About 500 tickets for the event were made available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.ca/e/gas-gratitude-appreciation-summit-tickets-72329937791.

