Internationally recognized piano duo perform in Langley

COVID has reared its head again in the local entertainment world, changing the lineup for an upcoming piano concert in Langley.

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) kicks off its 2022 Rose Gellert Hall series with a piano performance, but it will only feature one of two internationally recognized Canadian couples originally on the billboard.

Next Saturday, Jan. 15, the school will welcome its very own Bergmann Piano Duo for a musical show called Voyages.

Elizabeth Bergmann and her husband Marcel are known worldwide for their classical and popular music performances. The local couple is on the school’s leadership team and also teaches piano to the students of LCMS. While Marcel is the composer-in-residence, Elizabeth is the school’s artistic director of concerts.

“We will be taking a sonic journey for all of those who have not been able to travel – through this program we will be travelling from Russia to Bali, from South America to France and to places unknown,” said Elizabeth.

Music school principal Carolyn Granholm said students and faculty have always loved the duo’s original compositions and Marcel’s arrangements.

Rose Gellert Hall, which is part of the school’s property, usually runs with full capacity of 250 people for the annual event. However, this year the hall will accommodate only 80 to 90 guests due to COVID-related restrictions, said Granholm.

The pandemic not only forces the hosts to reduce the hall’s capacity limits, but the virus also affected the performance lineup.

Ontario-based Edward and Anne Louise Turgeon were originally set to be part of the performance, too, alongside the Bergmanns. But, due to COVID, the Turgeons had to postpone their tour.

Together, the couples represent The Canadian Piano Quartet (CPQ).

“We are thrilled to open our Rose Gellert Hall concert series this year with the Bergmann Piano Duo, who will transport the audience with their entertaining and virtuosic performance,” said Granholm.

Marcel and Elizabeth, who – like so many artists – have been restricted to livestreamed or pre-recorded performances due to COVID-related restrictions, said they missed the energy that a live audience brings.

“LCMS has been exemplary in presenting concerts throughout this pandemic when possible, always keeping the safety of the audience and performers in mind – we trust everyone will feel comfortable and safe as they are hopefully inspired by the music we will perform on the Rose Gellert Hall stage that is so familiar to us,” said Marcel.

Next up, the music school’s Rose Gellert Hall series will feature Ian Parker and Friends, a group of Canadian musicians, on April 30. The school will also host three more concerts between Jan. 30 and May 15 for its Concerts Café Classico series – an afternoon concert series featuring local and touring musicians playing classical, jazz or contemporary works.

For more information on the shows and ticket-related details, people can visit Langley Community Music School at langleymusic.com.

Alternatively, people can call LMCS at 604-534-2848 or email at info@langleymusic.com.