Interpreters and historic building access offered again at Fort Langley National Historic Site

Parks Canada attraction had been closed since mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic

Fort Langley National Historic Site is now offering more visitor services as part of Parks Canada’s gradual re-opening process.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, visitors will have access to the Visitor Centre, parking lot, washrooms, historic grounds, and bastions, as well as the entrance areas of selected historic buildings.

Parks Canada interpreters will also be sharing historic information at key locations.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Fort Langley National Historic Site website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/visit/covid-19-info.

Regular admission rates apply.

Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

Visitors are reminded that if they plan to travel outside of their home province to visit a Parks Canada place, they must follow the applicable provincial or territorial travel restrictions.

Some provinces and territories allow only essential or limited inbound travel at this time while others require those entering to follow a period of self-isolation.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit and what services may be available.

