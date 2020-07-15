Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Langley Advance Times files)

Interpreters and historic building access offered again at Fort Langley National Historic Site

Parks Canada attraction had been closed since mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic

Fort Langley National Historic Site is now offering more visitor services as part of Parks Canada’s gradual re-opening process.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, visitors will have access to the Visitor Centre, parking lot, washrooms, historic grounds, and bastions, as well as the entrance areas of selected historic buildings.

Parks Canada interpreters will also be sharing historic information at key locations.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Fort Langley National Historic Site website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/visit/covid-19-info.

Regular admission rates apply.

READ MORE: Artist Lalita Hamill launches new website to showcase art and share instructional videos

Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

Visitors are reminded that if they plan to travel outside of their home province to visit a Parks Canada place, they must follow the applicable provincial or territorial travel restrictions.

Some provinces and territories allow only essential or limited inbound travel at this time while others require those entering to follow a period of self-isolation.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit and what services may be available.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley artist Lalita Hamill launches new website to showcase art and share instructional videos

Just Posted

Interpreters and historic building access offered again at Fort Langley National Historic Site

Parks Canada attraction had been closed since mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of dollars of stolen rice traced to Langley warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

VIDEO: Man collapses on Langley street

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units responded to incident outside Timms community centre

Langley thieves make off with $10,000 worth of remote control cars

Police are also investigating the theft of a pair of commemorative bridge plaques

19 times on 19th birthday: Aldergrove teen goes from crutches to conquering Abby Grind

Kaden Van Buren started at midnight on Saturday. By 3 p.m. he had completed the trek 19 times.

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

South Surrey mom frustrated by city’s response after son, 10, has severe reaction to park grass 

City of Surrey parks manager says ‘potential steps’ to address concern under review

Children suffer swollen eyes, burns while playing at Lower Mainland spray park

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Surrey’s first Ethics Commissioner brings ‘objectivity’ to the job

Vancouver lawyer Reece Harding is Surrey’s first Ethics Commissioner, also a first for B.C.

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Most Read