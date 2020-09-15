Alder Grove Heritage Society Telephone Museum and Community Archives. (Aldergrove Star files)

‘It’s a one-way walk through Aldergrove history’

Community Heritage Day will have historic artifacts, newspapers, and more on Saturday, Sept. 19

Aldergrove residents are invited to come connect with their history by visiting the first ever Community Heritage Day this Saturday, Sept. 19.

Held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch, 265 26607 Fraser Hwy, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event is a free family friendly way to explore artifacts and photographs and learn what Aldergrove has been like throughout the past 150 years.

Tami Quiring, president of the Alder Grove Heritage Society, said the event was originally scheduled for April, but COVID-19 postponed it to September.

“We’re going to be following safety protocols – everything will be contact-less, there will be masks and everyone will keep a safe distance from each other.”

To limit contact, she said guests will only be able to walk in one direction, touting the idea as a one-way walk through Aldergrove history.

“There will be indigenous history, settling and crown grants, building the town, and the history of early businesses – including the longest running business that is still in operation,” Quiring explained.

Quiring wouldn’t reveal the answer, insisting the only way to find out was to come down visit the heritage day.

READ MORE: Langley seniors home creates colourful butterflies for fundraiser public can support

“Aldergrove has had a real agricultural past with a diversified history,” she went on to say. “There were many East Indian, Chinese, and Japanese settlers along with a lot of people of European descent.”

The biggest takeaway that Quiring wanted people to get from the event is the understanding that Aldergrove indeed has a history.

The annual general meeting will commence after the heritage event; Quiring invited interested people looking to get involved with the society to join them.

“We’re always on the look out for help, particularly for older photos and volunteers who can digitize and help give back and add to the Aldergrove story,” Quiring said. “A lot of people say ‘oh, you don’t want those pictures – that’s just us downtown being silly,’ but what’s important a lot of the times is what’s in the background. Historical buildings that are no longer there.”

An on-site heritage hunt for a chance to win a “history pack” will also be happening at Community Heritage Day.

People can find out more details on the society at www.telephonemuseum.ca.

