It’s the ‘Greatest Show On Ice’ and it’s happening at George Preston

Some of the Langley Skate Club senior skaters who will be performing feature roles Saturday at the “Greatest Show On Ice” at George Preston. Photo courtesy Shawna Scabar.

A huge cast will be presenting a circus-themed skating show inspired by the movie “The Greatest Showman” at the George Preston arena in Langley this Saturday, March 9.

Approximately 160 skaters from the Langley Skating Club will perform in “The Greatest Show On Ice,” a tribute to both the film about the life of famous impresario P.T. Barnum, and the modern Cirque Du Soleil.

Club coach Rob Woodley said the program will feature around 20 different “high energy” routines, including on-ice performances by both beginning and senior skaters in the club.

Woodely said the ice show, which is held every two years, takes many months of preparation.

“We want the skaters to feel the excitement of skating in front of the professional lights, spotlights and set up of a real show,” Woodley said.

“When the skaters get out on the ice with all the lighting we brought in and their costumes on, it will be a very special memory.”

Woodley said the coaches and club are very grateful for the hard work of volunteers like event chairperson Karen Nash.

“She has done a tremendous job of organizing volunteers, hosting meetings and generally taking care of a lot of the business and questions that a show with 160 skaters would have,” Woodley said.

“The show would never happen without so many volunteers stepping up and helping,” he added.

“We all want the skaters to have great memories of this event and the tireless work of everyone behind the scenes is rewarded when we see everyone in their costumes in the spotlights with huge smiles on their faces.”

This year, 2019 junior national men’s champion Aleksa Rakic will be the featured guest skater.

As well, the Lower Mainland Open synchro skating team will kick off both shows.

They are the B.C. champions who recently returned from representing the province at the Skate Canada Synchro. Nationals.

There will be two performances of “The Greatest Show On Ice” on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available and they can be bought at the door on the day of the shows, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kid two and under get in free.