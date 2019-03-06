Some of the Langley Skate Club senior skaters who will be performing feature roles Saturday at the “Greatest Show On Ice” at George Preston. Photo courtesy Shawna Scabar.

It’s the ‘Greatest Show On Ice’ and it’s happening at George Preston

Langley Skating Club presents tribute to P.T. Burnum and Cirque Du Soleil

A huge cast will be presenting a circus-themed skating show inspired by the movie “The Greatest Showman” at the George Preston arena in Langley this Saturday, March 9.

Approximately 160 skaters from the Langley Skating Club will perform in “The Greatest Show On Ice,” a tribute to both the film about the life of famous impresario P.T. Barnum, and the modern Cirque Du Soleil.

Club coach Rob Woodley said the program will feature around 20 different “high energy” routines, including on-ice performances by both beginning and senior skaters in the club.

READ MORE: Langley Skating Club puts on holiday ice show

Woodely said the ice show, which is held every two years, takes many months of preparation.

“We want the skaters to feel the excitement of skating in front of the professional lights, spotlights and set up of a real show,” Woodley said.

“When the skaters get out on the ice with all the lighting we brought in and their costumes on, it will be a very special memory.”

Woodley said the coaches and club are very grateful for the hard work of volunteers like event chairperson Karen Nash.

“She has done a tremendous job of organizing volunteers, hosting meetings and generally taking care of a lot of the business and questions that a show with 160 skaters would have,” Woodley said.

“The show would never happen without so many volunteers stepping up and helping,” he added.

“We all want the skaters to have great memories of this event and the tireless work of everyone behind the scenes is rewarded when we see everyone in their costumes in the spotlights with huge smiles on their faces.”

This year, 2019 junior national men’s champion Aleksa Rakic will be the featured guest skater.

As well, the Lower Mainland Open synchro skating team will kick off both shows.

They are the B.C. champions who recently returned from representing the province at the Skate Canada Synchro. Nationals.

There will be two performances of “The Greatest Show On Ice” on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available and they can be bought at the door on the day of the shows, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kid two and under get in free.

Previous story
VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

Just Posted

“Massive” fees on construction loans to Langley developer illegal, judge rules

A recent judgment slashed some debts owed in the fallout of the Murrayville House condo project.

Fate of Gloucester green space up for debate soon in Langley Township

One councillor has been calling for a full watershed study before making the decision.

U14 soccer team take top spot in league championships

Aldergrove youth soccer team return from the coastal league championships with a gold medal.

Langley Rivermen and Chilliwack Chiefs face at least one more game

Chiefs avoid BCHL playoff elimination with road win at Langley

VIDEO: Langley Trappers take lead in series against Delta

Team has two wins and one loss in the PJHL second round playoff series

VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

Restaurant offers daytime warmth, coffee for people who have no place else to go

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Most Read