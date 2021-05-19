Twilight Drive-In Theatre in Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Star files)

John Hughes, Austin Powers, and Cheech and Chong take over Aldergrove’s Drive-In

Retro Long Weekend at Twilight Drive-In has six nights of double features May 21 to 26

An extra-long “Retro Weekend” is taking place at Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In for the Victoria Day long weekend.

From Friday, May 21 to Wednesday, May 26, movie watchers can cruise to the big screen and take in a handful of flicks that range from 40 to 10 years old.

The big screen has been offering up special themed weekends while showing occasional new releases as they come available.

With Cineplex and private theatres still shuttered, this remains the only option to view films on the big screen.

The Dreamworks animated fantasy How to Train Your Dragon kicks things off on Friday, May 21 at 9:10 p.m.

Marking it’s 20th anniversary, the inaugural action flick in the long running series The Fast in the Furious then shows at 11:30 p.m.

The 2003 Jack Black comedy School of Rock hits the big screen on Saturday, May 22, at 9:10 p.m.

The John Hughes teen classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – celebrating its 35th anniversary – plays at 11:45 p.m.

Jack Black returns in the form of an animated panda, lending his voice to 2008’s Kung Fu Panda on Sunday, May 23 at 9:10 p.m.

The cult-classic video-game comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World starts at 11:30 p.m.

Things then get groovy on Monday night when Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me starts at 9:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Twilight Drive-In fires up big screen for special Retro Weekend

Stanley Kubrick’s seminal horror The Shining follows at 11:25 p.m.

On Tuesday, sing along to the beloved seventies musical Grease at 9:10 p.m.

Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke, the first flick in the stoner’s series is at 11:35 p.m.

Rounding out the extra long weekend on Wednesday, May 26, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park shows at 9:10 p.m. followed by The Breakfast Club at 11:55 p.m.

Twilight has a limit of 50 cars per show, tickets must be bought ahead of time online, and are valid for one film only.

The concession is still closed due to COVID-19 precautions while everyone must remain in their vehicles except to use the washrooms.

More information and tickets can be found at www.twilightdrivein.net.

Twilight Drive-In is located at 260 Street and Fraser Highway.

