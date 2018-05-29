John Mellencamp announced for Abbotsford Centre

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer plays Nov. 14 as part of 20-stop Canada tour

John Mellencamp plays Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 14 as part of 20 tour dates across Canada.

John Mellencamp has been announced for a stop in Abbotsford as part of his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies Tour.

The concert takes place Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre and is one of more than 20 stops that Mellencamp will be making in Canada.

Hailed by critics and fans alike as one of Mellencamp’s most authentic and crowd-pleasing concerts of his career, the tour begins Sept. 26 in Moncton, NB.

Mellencamp’s live shows have garnered huge critical acclaim, with the Hollywood Reporter calling it a “triumphant, career-spanning show” and a “superb performance…still full of fiery defiance” by the Boston Globe.

Mellencamp’s career in music, spanning more than 35 years, has seen him transition from pop star to one of the most highly respected singer/songwriters of a generation.

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy winner, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Most recently, he received the Founders Award, the top honour assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Additionally, he will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 14, 2018.

He is also one of the most successful live concert performers in the world. In 1985, Mellencamp, together with Willie Nelson and Neil Young, created Farm Aid.

The social activism reflected in his songs helped catalyze Farm Aid, the concert series and organization that has addressed the struggle of American family farmers for more than 25 years.

Mellencamp’s hits include Jack and Diane, Hurts So Good, Pink Houses, Lonely Ol’ Night and numerous others.

Tickets for the Abbotsford concert go on sale Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. They are available at the venue box office, online at ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.

Mellencamp’s other tour dates in B.C. are Nov. 3 in Dawson Creek, Nov. 4 in Prince George, Nov. 6 in Kamloops, Nov. 7 in Cranbrook, Nov. 10 in Kelowna and Nov. 12 in Victoria.