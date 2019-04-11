In this Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, U.S. actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard arrive for the European premiere of their film, “The Rum Diary,” in London.Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard‚ lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

Depp filed the lawsuit over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence

Actress Amber Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence.

In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms.

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

Depp’s lawsuit, filed last month, said the domestic-abuse allegations are “categorically and demonstrably false.”

Heard’s Post piece said the culture punished her about being a victim of domestic violence, and she argued for changed attitudes.

It didn’t me mention Depp’s name or describe any incidents, but Depp’s lawsuit states it was clear Heard was talking about him and it hurt his career.

Messages seeking comment from Depp’s attorney were not immediately returned.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival lineup to be announced at upcoming concert
Next story
Disney will launch streaming service late this year

Just Posted

VIDEO: Flames engulf vehicle in Langley

Cause of the Brookswood blaze still unknown

Missing Kamloops teen believed to be in Langley

Police are asking for help locating the 14-year-old boy

PHOTOS: Langley RCMP look to public to help solve crimes

The police have released several photos of suspects in relation to local cases

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival lineup to be announced at upcoming concert

The two-day music lineup will be revealed at a concert on Friday, April 19.

VIDEO: Abbotsford man still volunteering – and driving – at 100 years old

Andy Brandt a longtime helper at Fraser Valley Gleaners

Runners ready for Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

The annual fundraiser and run/walk benefits the Patti Dale Animal Shelter

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Vancouver man missing since February

Kevin Hodgson last seen leaving his home near Main Street and East 28 Avenue

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

Most Read