Juried Fort Langley show will depict lose of home

Fort Gallery puts out a call for artists to participate in a spring show being held this spring.

Calling all artists!

Humans and animals alike are losing their homes, whether it be political refuges forced into migration or wildlife being evicted from their habitat by human activity.

Well, Fort Gallery is gearing up to host a juried show in late spring that will feature two- and three-dimensional art that delves into the theme of loss of home and inquires into possibilities of creating a sense of hope, said gallery manager Margaret Campbell.

“Contemporary modes of artistic expression are encouraged,” she said, noting that deadline for submission is April 25.

Artists may submit a maximum of three pieces of original 2D or 3D artwork electronically for adjudication to the Fort Gallery at fortgallery@hotmail.com by Wednesday, April 25.

Complete an online artist submission form are available online and the jury fee (one per artist) is $30 ($20 for Fort Gallery society members).

The Fort Gallery show, called Losing Home, Finding Hope will be on display from May 30 to June 24. The gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd. in Fort Langley.