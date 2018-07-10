This combination photo shows singer Justin Bieber at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France on Nov. 7, 2015, left, and model Hailey Baldwin at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are engaged after a month of dating. (AP Photo)

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Canada pop superstar Justin Bieber has broken his silence, confirming his engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old singer from Stratford, Ont., confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post on Monday that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Bieber promises in the post to put Baldwin first and calls her the love of his life.

Rumours have been swirling since the weekend that the pair got engaged in the Bahamas.

Bieber’s post says the engagement happened Saturday and they were planning to wait on an announcement, but he says “word travels fast.”

His parents appeared to congratulate their son on social media on Sunday.

His father, Jeremy, wrote that “proud is an understatement.”

Baldwin, 21, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

