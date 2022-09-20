Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (left) at Kelowna’s Kettle River Brewing (Photo - @kettleriverbrew/Instagram)

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (left) at Kelowna’s Kettle River Brewing (Photo - @kettleriverbrew/Instagram)

Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

The Stranger Things star is from Vancouver

Vancouver-born actor and ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the show, was spotted in Kelowna over the weekend.

In an Instagram post by Kettle River Brewing, it showed the 19-year old actor enjoying a pint at their establishment in the brewery district.

Wolfhard wasn’t in town to film his newest project or to perform in his band, The Aubrey’s, he was here to attend a car show called After Hours on Saturday night (Sept. 17) at Spall Plaza.

He’s friends with the founder of Kelowna’s After Hours Supply Company, Mason Kowbel. The two, who connected through family friends, had talked on Facetime many times but after years, finally met in person at the event this past weekend.

There has also been reported sightings of Wolfhard’s Stranger Things co-worker Noah Schnapp in Kelowna this week, who plays Will Byers in the show. It is unknown if the two stars’ visits are related.

READ MORE: Nickel Road house being boarded up two days after protest in Kelowna

READ MORE: Okanagan search and rescue teams find man lost overnight in Kelowna backcountry

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommmunityEntertainmentKelownaMovies & TVOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pierre Kwenders wins Polaris Music Prize for ‘José Louis and the Paradox Of Love’
Next story
Annual Wine Run and Ride event returns with a twist

Just Posted

The Vancouver Golden Panthers are no longer training out of Abbotsford’s The Rinks at Summit Centre. (Facebook photo)
Vancouver Golden Panthers contract with Abbotsford ice rink cancelled

One letter writer is more than a little upset and saddened to see several local retail businesses cutting back or eliminating human cashiers in favour of electronic checkouts. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Live cashiers are sorely missed

More than 4,000 customers were affected by an outage Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (BC Hydro website)
UPDATED: More than 4,000 without power in Langley City for a few hours Tuesday morning

Langley’s Emma Mcconnell, 14, leads an active life despite having diabetes. The insulin pump that she uses (right) can be seen on her arm. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Life with diabetes: a Langley teen’s story