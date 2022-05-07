Kicking up heels in Aldergrove this afternoon

A dance featuring fiddlers is on tap for Saturday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers is one of the groups who perform dances at the Aldergrove OAP Hall. (Special to Black Press Media)

At least 50 people are expected to pack the Aldergrove OAP Hall this afternoon for music and fun.

The Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers will be back on stage today (Saturday, May 7) performing from 1 to 4 p.m.

Following COVID, these Old Time Dances have returned, like many other public activities, and organizers Sue Leyland said guests are anxious to get out – some simply to listen and others to dance.

“The event is open to everyone,” she noted.

The hall is located at 3015 273rd St. in Aldergrove.

Admission is $7 per person, and includes a light snack served in the mid-afternoon.

Another dance is also in the works for Saturday, May 14.

