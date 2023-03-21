Kids learn to play ukulele at Langley camp

Ukulele master Peter Luongo may have retired from a long career in local public education, but he said he never tires of seeing kids learn.

“I have to tell you what a joy,” he said. “I enjoy working with adults, but there was nothing like the presence of light bulbs going off [as they learn a new skill]. The kids show you the enthusiasm, the unquestioning desire to learn, the curiosity that they’re showing.”

While his son, Paul, leads the Langley Ukulele Ensemble, Peter Luongo is back overseeing the intermediate ensemble and as president. He is teaching at the Langley Ukulele Association spring break camp Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24.

He’s inviting children in Grades 8 to 12 to attend the camp, even if they’ve never seen a ukulele, let along picked up one.

“We are absolutely desiring to give kids a chance at the end of spring break, to end spring break with a fun learning activity,” he said.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the kids will learn from Peter, Paul, as well as Peter’s son Mark, and others in the Langley Ukulele Association with the camp taking place at Langley Fundamental Elementary School, 21789 50th Ave.

“Or emphasis really is on new kids,” he said.

The cost is $120 per student which includes a T-shirt, and daily snacks. If students have access to a ukulele, they are encouraged to bring it. Those who don’t can rent one for a nominal charge from the association.

Luongo, the ebullient ambassador of the small instrument, said the goal is to introduce music to more children. Campers get to put on a show for families at the close of the two days. The camp also introduces the children to the ensemble and its various groups which have resumed public performing post-COVID.

Register at www.langleyukes.com/uke-camp. There is also a summer camp planned for the same age group in August.

In addition to offering the spring camp, the association is readying for its show With a Little Aloha on May 27.

Luongo travels the world teaching ukulele to people of various ages, including prospective uke teachers interested in starting groups. Just prior to the spring camp, he was in Cleveland to teach. Next month he’s in Anaheim, teaching at the National Association of Music Merchants.

While he enjoys teaching all levels, he’s glad to be back teaching young people.

“I had forgotten how much I missed it,” Luongo said. “I had forgotten how it was to be with kids with that [open, enthusiastic] mindset. Just magical.”

