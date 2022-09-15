Kids swarm celebrated entertainer Mike Bryden at LCMS’ free concert

Mike Bryden presented a blend of playful songs and live drawings in a room full of kids. The Saturday, Sept. 10 event was past of LCMS’s open house. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Little kids attending Langley Community Music School’s (LCMS) free concert on Sept. 10 swarmed around celebrated entertainer Mike Bryden as he presented a blend of playful songs and live drawings in a room full of kids.

Some from a distance and some close up – all kids sang along with Bryden.

The event was first of LCMS’ 2022-23 free children’s concert series. The interactive performance covered topics such as friendship, tolerance and individuality through entertaining songs that uncover the meanings behind traditional proverbs and common expressions like The Goose and The Gander, Don’t Count Your Chickens and Birds of a Feather.

Carolyn Granholm, school principal said the event was also an opportunity for the public to learn about the classes and programs the local facility provides.

The school has been running the annual event for decades but it had to by put on hold in 2019 due to the pandemic. Returning after two long COVID years, the event brought back the same energy, said Granholm.

“Wonderful to see live audience once again,” she added.

In addition to songs, families also enjoyed free ice cream treats on their way out.

The school has multiple events planned throughout the year. Coming up next on Sept. 24 is Rose Gellert Hall Series Opening Concert – ‘Canadian Piano Quartet Dancing with Eight Hands.’

