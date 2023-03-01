FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC

Showy veteran rock band’s swan song to include a November date in Vancouver

Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

The tour includes a handful of Canadian dates, including Nov. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

RELATED: Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his final Toronto show

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two Victoria women promising to manipulate their way through new Big Brother season

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and B.C. Premier David Eby announced an agreement in principle on a 10-year health care funding deal. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Trudeau, Eby announce health care deal in Langley

Parents recently complained after waiting nine hours in the Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency ward to have their two-year-old daughter with pneumonia seen for care. Letter writer fears this is going to continue because of significant population growth in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley hospital ill-equipped to handle increasing population

Giants Colton Langkow set up in front of Cougars goalie Tyler Brennan Tuesday night, waiting to get a shot in. Brennan was unbeatable as Prince George blanked Vancouver 6-0 at the CN Centre. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Cougars shut out Vancouver Giants

Lou Fasullo captured this shot of Fort Langley and beyond from the 150-foot perspective, after Sunday’s snowstorm. “I think we got over 35 cm of snow in the Fort,” said the avid community photographer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bird’s eye view of the white stuff