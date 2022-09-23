LAC returns with annual art exhibition

Langley Arts Council members are inviting the public to a free opening ceremony for the annual exhibition. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is back with one of its largest exhibitions, featuring 46 artists from all around the province. But before the hybrid style exhibition begins, Maia Fairbairn-Wiebe, the gallery coordinator, wants to invite the public to an in-person opening ceremony.

In addition to the 88 art pieces, there will be coffee, tea, and live music at the free public event. The two-hour-long ceremony will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre – 26770 29 Ave.

To register, people can visit www.tickettailor.com/events/langleyartscouncil/760717.

Wiebe, who has organized three exhibitions in the past for the LAC, said, “We are very excited to host this event once again. Be sure to stop by and celebrate an afternoon full of brilliant art.”

She further shared that it took her about three hours to curate and put the show together.

“I am so excited and proud to be tasked with putting the show together,” she added.

Post opening ceremony, the team will launch the 2022 ArtSpacific exhibition, which will run online and in-person until Wednesday, Nov. 2, with artists competing for cash prizes. The top artist will take home $400, the runner-up to get $300, and the third-place finisher will receive $200.

There will also be two honorable mentions awarded of $100 each.

For more information, people can visit langleyarts.ca.

An artist applies finishing touches to a portrait of musician Darryl Klassen at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre on Sunday, Feb. 27. Langley Arts Council held a B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)