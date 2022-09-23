Langley Arts Council members are inviting the public to a free opening ceremony for the annual exhibition. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Arts Council members are inviting the public to a free opening ceremony for the annual exhibition. (Langley Advance Times files)

LAC returns with annual art exhibition

Community invited to the opening ceremony

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is back with one of its largest exhibitions, featuring 46 artists from all around the province. But before the hybrid style exhibition begins, Maia Fairbairn-Wiebe, the gallery coordinator, wants to invite the public to an in-person opening ceremony.

In addition to the 88 art pieces, there will be coffee, tea, and live music at the free public event. The two-hour-long ceremony will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre – 26770 29 Ave.

To register, people can visit www.tickettailor.com/events/langleyartscouncil/760717.

Wiebe, who has organized three exhibitions in the past for the LAC, said, “We are very excited to host this event once again. Be sure to stop by and celebrate an afternoon full of brilliant art.”

She further shared that it took her about three hours to curate and put the show together.

“I am so excited and proud to be tasked with putting the show together,” she added.

Post opening ceremony, the team will launch the 2022 ArtSpacific exhibition, which will run online and in-person until Wednesday, Nov. 2, with artists competing for cash prizes. The top artist will take home $400, the runner-up to get $300, and the third-place finisher will receive $200.

There will also be two honorable mentions awarded of $100 each.

For more information, people can visit langleyarts.ca.

.

RELATED: Langley Arts Council gets $40,000 from Victoria

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council hosts its first-ever fall fest

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artart exhibitArts and cultureLangley

 

An artist applies finishing touches to a portrait of musician Darryl Klassen at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre on Sunday, Feb. 27. Langley Arts Council held a B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An artist applies finishing touches to a portrait of musician Darryl Klassen at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre on Sunday, Feb. 27. Langley Arts Council held a B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Photos from last year’s ArtSpacific exhibition, held at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Photos from last year’s ArtSpacific exhibition, held at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
James Cameron turns to Earth before release of new ‘Avatar’

Just Posted

Coffee, tea, and live music along with 88 art pieces at the opening ceremony for the 2022 ArtSpacific exhibiton. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LAC returns with annual art exhibition

Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett stared in Cyrano, an adaptation of the 1897 French play Cyrano de Bergerac. (Contributed)
PAINFUL TRUTH: End of the flood of sequels in sight?

The eastbound and westbound fast lanes on Highway 1 in Langley, west of the 248th Street Overpass, will be closed for maintenance. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Expect fast lane closures in each direction on Highway 1

The last of this year’s western painted turtle babies have been microchipped and released in various Fraser Valley wetlands. (Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Zoo releases last of this year’s baby turtles