The Fab Fourever, a Beatles tribute band, play the Chief Sepass Theater, Saturday, Nov. 2. (Fab Fourever/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Ladies and gentleman… the Fab Fourever!

Fort Langley welcomes Beatles tribute band at Chief Sepass theatre, Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Beatles may have broken up 50 years ago, but that doesn’t mean their spirit doesn’t live on in pop culture and the hearts of millions of fans.

Presented by Rock.It Boy Entertainment, Beatle-mania continues with a performance by tribute band, The Fab Fourever.

The Vancouver-based group, which formed in 2006 (sticking together longer than the actual Beatles), will be in Fort Langley, Saturday, Nov. 2, at Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street.

Jodi Tennant (Paul) said the band began as a passion project because the band honestly and truly loves everything to do with The Beatles.

“Every show we do is different. We’ll do cooperate events which will have more dancing and other times we’ll be playing for dedicated fans who never got to see them live. People are coming to be impressed and we also want to pay respect,” Tennant said.

Hits and hidden gems like “She Loves You”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, “Twist and Shout”, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “A Hard Day’s Night”, “You Can’t Do That”, “All My Loving”, “Things We Said Today”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “If I Fell”, “Boys”, and “Long Tall Sally” are songs from their usual set-list – though Kevin Davey (John), said it depends on the show.

“We don’t want to be upstaged by the audience, so attention is brought right down to every detail,” Davey explained, acknowledging everything right down to the wood on “George Harrison’s” Les Paul guitar. “We want to offer some education sometimes too and have some deep tracks that weren’t hits.”

With vintage Beatle-period instruments, the performers will also pull off multiple full costume changes, to cover the Beatles chronology of when the Fab Four first invaded America, right through to “Sgt Pepper” and “Abbey Road”.

Read More: Fall to pieces for ‘bang on’ Patsy Cline tribute

In 2018, The Fab Fourever were invited to represent Canada at the International Beatle-week in Liverpool, England. They performed 10 shows in a span of seven days during the festival to an audience that represented some 50 plus countries worldwide.

“In the end, we want people thinking The Beatle’s were a great band,” Tennant explained. “We want people to go home, pull out an album, dust it off and put it on their turn table. The world can be crumbling around you and all got to do is put on The Beatles.”

For more info on the band, people can visit www.fabfourever.com.

Tickets available at www.rockitboy.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
B.C. Beer Awards declare Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic as best brewery

Just Posted

BC Ferries resumes sailings after 25 cancellations on Friday due to high winds

Both the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals have waits

Giants fall 3-2 to visiting Silvertips on home ice in Langley

Vancouver G-Men defeated Friday at Langley Events Centre, take on Cougars Sunday

Witness may hold key to Langley death, IIO says

Investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV who passed the scene early Wednesday

UPDATED: Fire crews deployed to Aldergrove Community Secondary

Police and firefighters called to fight a fire in a workshop at the high school Friday

WHAT’S IN STORE IN LANGLEY: Businesses throwing and stomping for sick kids

In this week’s column about business happenings in Langley, Country Lumber hosts a fall fair Saturday

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

Most Read