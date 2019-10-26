Ladies and gentleman… the Fab Fourever!

The Beatles may have broken up 50 years ago, but that doesn’t mean their spirit doesn’t live on in pop culture and the hearts of millions of fans.

Presented by Rock.It Boy Entertainment, Beatle-mania continues with a performance by tribute band, The Fab Fourever.

The Vancouver-based group, which formed in 2006 (sticking together longer than the actual Beatles), will be in Fort Langley, Saturday, Nov. 2, at Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street.

Jodi Tennant (Paul) said the band began as a passion project because the band honestly and truly loves everything to do with The Beatles.

“Every show we do is different. We’ll do cooperate events which will have more dancing and other times we’ll be playing for dedicated fans who never got to see them live. People are coming to be impressed and we also want to pay respect,” Tennant said.

Hits and hidden gems like “She Loves You”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, “Twist and Shout”, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “A Hard Day’s Night”, “You Can’t Do That”, “All My Loving”, “Things We Said Today”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “If I Fell”, “Boys”, and “Long Tall Sally” are songs from their usual set-list – though Kevin Davey (John), said it depends on the show.

“We don’t want to be upstaged by the audience, so attention is brought right down to every detail,” Davey explained, acknowledging everything right down to the wood on “George Harrison’s” Les Paul guitar. “We want to offer some education sometimes too and have some deep tracks that weren’t hits.”

With vintage Beatle-period instruments, the performers will also pull off multiple full costume changes, to cover the Beatles chronology of when the Fab Four first invaded America, right through to “Sgt Pepper” and “Abbey Road”.

Read More: Fall to pieces for ‘bang on’ Patsy Cline tribute

In 2018, The Fab Fourever were invited to represent Canada at the International Beatle-week in Liverpool, England. They performed 10 shows in a span of seven days during the festival to an audience that represented some 50 plus countries worldwide.

“In the end, we want people thinking The Beatle’s were a great band,” Tennant explained. “We want people to go home, pull out an album, dust it off and put it on their turn table. The world can be crumbling around you and all got to do is put on The Beatles.”

For more info on the band, people can visit www.fabfourever.com.

Tickets available at www.rockitboy.com.

