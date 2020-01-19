Laila Biali, jazz singer, songwriter, and pianist plays Langley’s BEZ Arts Hub Feb. 7

Laila Biali is coming to BEZ Arts Hub – bringing her jazzy sound to the Langley venue Feb. 7.

A multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist, Biali has toured with Chris Botti, Paula Cole, Suzanne Vega and Sting.

She has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents including Carnegie Hall.

Her accolades include a 2019 JUNO Award for “Vocal Jazz Album of the Year”, “SOCAN Composer of the Year” and “Keyboardist of the Year” at the Canada’s National Jazz Awards.

In 2015, Biali released her first album of entirely original music, House of Many Rooms – an indie-pop project featuring a star-studded lineup including Lisa Fischer.

READ MORE: Concerts Cafe Classico returns to Langley Community Music School with violinist Domagoj Ivanovic and pianist Noel McRobbie

In September of 2017, Biali was brought on as the host for CBC Music’s national radio show, Saturday Night Jazz.

Her latest project, a self- titled album released in January of 2018, debuted at #1 on iTunes Canada and won Laila the top prize for Jazz in the Canadian Songwriting Competition as well as a Juno.

Neil Osborne will be taking the BEZ stage next; the Tsawwassen-born singer fronts the alternative rock group 54-40, known for their hits “I Go Blind, “Ocean Pearl,” and “Lies to Me.”

For tickets and to see upcoming performances, people can visit www.bezartshub.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________