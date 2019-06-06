Langley actor relates to Little Women’s non-conformist character

Langley’s Theater in the Country puts on a production of Little Women

Family feuds and sweeping romances come to Langley as Theatre in the Country presents their adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Little Women.

Already coming off of the productions Noises Off! and Deathtrap in their 2019 season, Langley’s newest entertainment venture is proving there is a healthy appetite for dinner theatre as their productions continue to expand.

Artistic director Reg Parks explained, “we’ve added a small ensemble to the cast, as the broadway production had just eleven performers in it. We’ll also be using two revolving stages in this production as well as wrap-around video elements for different effects.”

Theatre in the Country is in it’s seventh season, spending five in Maple Ridge and the past one and a half in Langley. Along with live entertainment, Over the Top catering provides a roast beef buffet for patrons looking for both dinner and a show.

Read More: Theatre in the Country moves to Langley

Langley actor Paul Kobilke plays the character of Professor Bhaer – the story’s male love interest. Kobilke said “Little Women was always a childhood favorite. I loved that movie – the 1994 adaptation with Winona Ryder. It’s a fun, fun, story. I’ve always identified with Jo who doesn’t conform. She’s outside the box.”

Though the novel is 150 years old, Little Women’s original Broadway rendition is quite recent, with Allan Knee penning the musical back in 2005. Ripe with sibling rivalry, the relationships and differences between four sisters are explored amidst the backdrop of the Civil War.

“I think it’s a good musical,” Kobilke said. “It’s a good balance of story, comedy, and then stuff that will rip your heart out.”

Kolbilke is currently earning music and theatre degrees at Trinity Western. Little Women is his second show with Theater in the Country, having previously played Quasimodo in last season’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

“I’m enjoying community theatre; they are more laid back,” Kolbilke said. “It’s good to get out and do more professional stuff, but people tend to be more kind in these smaller productions because they are doing it for the love of theatre.”

The cast and crew have been rehearsing more than fifteen hours per week – honing a choreographed feast for the eyes with singing, dancing, and a bright array of historical costumes.

“You have no idea!” laughed Kolbilke. “I was shocked at how many costumes I had. And they’re not just quick changes either. Given the setting, I have some with seven pieces.”

Little Women is Theatre in the Country’s 31st production and runs from June 7th to 22nd. The theatre is located at 5708 Glover Rd., and tickets are available online at www.theaterinthecountry.com

“Come see it! It’s a beautiful story. It’s an audience favorite – a big story that you just get wrapped up in,” Kolbilke said.

Theatre in the Country puts on five shows per season, which will still include Black Comedy in September and an audience choice between It’s a Wonderful Life or Elf for the Christmas season.

