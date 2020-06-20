Langley actress stars in TV series based on Malory Towers children’s books

Zoey Siewert, 13-year-old actress and Willoughby resident, plays student at British boarding school

Turn on the television, and you’ll likely get a glimpse of 13-year-old actress and Willoughby resident Zoey Siewert.

Booking her first acting role at the age of eight, she has already worked on countless television and music projects in Canada, the USA, and the UK in just a span of five years.

Now, Siewert stars in the upcoming Family Channel television series Malory Towers – which follows an all-girls’ boarding school on the sun-drenched cliffs of the Cornish coast.

“My family is in the industry, so I grew up in the business,” Siewert recalled. “I love getting to play other characters and transform into someone completely different.”

Recently, Siewert was seen as the young Victoria Gotti in My Father’s Daughter, and heard in Disney’s Jr’s Little Mermaid as Ariel and as ‘Georgie’ on the Netflix animated series Hello Ninja.

Additional to her acting work, Siewert is also the host of the TVO Kid’s/Knowledge networks series, Finding Stuff Out and Wacky Words.

Siewert called Vancouver a small acting community, adding that she knew just about everyone in the audition room.

Shot in Toronto and across the pond in England in March of 2019, Siewert boasted that she was the only Canadian actress involved with the production.

“There were nine girls, and we all became best friends,” Siewert said. “We’re still all in touch every day.”

In Malory Towers, she appears as Alicia, a pupil left at Malory Towers by her Canadian parents the whole year-round.

Set in the 1940s, the series is based on the popular book series by Enid Blyton and explores the nostalgic world of midnight feasts, lacrosse, pranks and lasting friendships.

Siewert said she grew up in Langley until she was six years old, but moved to Vancouver for seven years to be closer to the industry.

Now that she’s come back to Langley, the actress said she’s been getting her fix of British candy, ever since the Malory Tower shoot, at Black Pudding Imports.

READ MORE: B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

“There is just lots of community in Langley and it’s fun to connect with each other,” she said about her hometown.

Malory Towers airs on July 1, a day Siewert hopes to mark with, at the very least, a social-distancing watch party.

While she is crossing her fingers for season two, Siewert’s next job will be working on hosting a new season of Finding Stuff Out.

People can follow Siewert on Twitter for news and updates on her latest projects.

Is there more to this story?

Disney

