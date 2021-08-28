Langley artists feature work outdoors for two days

Members of the Fort Langley Artists Group host Art in the Garden during jazz festival

The FLAG Art in the Garden event happens at the former Birthplace of B.C. Gallery on Sept. 4 and 5. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

With the loss of their long-time exhibition space in the former CN Rail station in Fort Langley, FLAG members have sought different ways to showcase their art.

The latest is a two-day outdoor show happening during the Labour Day long weekend.

The Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) is hosting Art in the Garden at the former Birthplace of B.C. Gallery on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5.

Each day, in the garden (as the name implies), at least a dozen visual artists will be be on hand offering demonstrations and displaying their work. Plus there will be a musical component to the weekend, explained one of the organizers and participating artists Gabrielle Strauss.

“We are so excited about our Art in the Garden, our first live show in a very long time,” Strauss said, noting that for more than a year all the FLAG exhibitions have been virtual due to the COVID pandemic.

“We’re very excited,” she added, about the live entertainmetn as well as the art exhibitions. “We havent been doing this out in public for a very long time.”

Participating artists include Alison Philpott, Beverly Lawrence, Daphne Scaman, Diane Zepeski, Ela Cholewa, Margo Harrison, Marguerite Welton, Patricia Falck, ​Robin Bandenieks and Ursula Bolivar, and Strauss.

Elaborating more on the musical component, Strauss said: “Through the generosity of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, Amber Tsang (vocals) and Alvin Brendan (guitar) will perform some of their favourite jazz standards from the great American songbook, and material from their 2021 debut release Autumn Nocturne.”

The duo will be performing on Saturday only, from noon to 3 p.m.

This event runs in conjunction with the Fort Langley Jazz & Art Festival happening the same weekend in the village. Art in the Garden runs both Sept. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 9054 Glover Rd.

In the meantime, FLAG is still hosting its third show this season online.

Tactile Expressions runs until Sept. 6, and features artists Ursula Bolivar, Robin Bandenieks, Patricia Falck, Marguerite Whelton, Margo Harrison, Ela Cholewa, Diane Zepeski, Daphne Scaman, Caroline Ashley, Beverly Lawrence, Alison Philpott, and and Strauss.

PREVIOUS SHOW: Fort Langley Artist Group picks their favourites

Also on tap, FLAG will be partnering with the Langley Arts Council this fall on a six-week show at Timms Community Centre in Langley City. That show will be called “Fascination with Flora and Fauna.”

.